Air defense forces shot down six Shaheds and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On September 9, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 8 drones. The Air Force managed to shoot down two and 6 attack UAVs.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region and occupied Donetsk region and 8 "Shahed" type attack UAVs from Kursk.

Air defense forces managed to shoot down two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 6 attack UAVs.

It is reported that two enemy drones have been lost in location on the territory of Ukraine (probably fell under the influence of EW devices). Also, as a result of active countermeasures, one of the Kh-59/69 missiles did not reach its target.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Russia tried to attack Kyiv with "shaheds" on September 9

As reported in KMVA, On September 9, the Russian army again used an attack UAV, previously of the Shahed type, against Kyiv, launched from the territory of the Kursk region.

Drones entered the city after midnight in several waves.

All Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv were destroyed on the approaches to the capital by the forces and means of air defense. Previously, the city was free of destruction and casualties.