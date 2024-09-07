Air defense forces shot down 58 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of September 7, the Russian army attacked peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages with 67 attack drones. Most of them were destroyed.
Points of attention
- Thanks to the effective work of air defense forces, 58 Russian attack drones were shot down.
- In Kyiv, air defense forces successfully defended the capital from a new attack by the Russian Federation.
- According to the latest information, no one was injured.
Air defense forces reported on the results of their work
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for the new attack, the enemy used the "Shahed" type UAVs (launch areas — Kursk, Yeisk — RF, Chauda — Crimea).
According to the latest data, it is about 67 Russian drones.
Ukraine has involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, units of the Reb of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to the new air battle. It was possible to successfully destroy 58 attack UAVs.
It is also worth noting that air defense forces shot down enemy drones in Vinnytsia, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kherson and Poltava regions.
Drone attack on Kyiv — what is known
On the night of September 7, air defense forces were able to destroy all Russian drones trying to reach Kyiv.
This was announced by the head of the Kyiv MBA, Serhiy Popko.
According to Serhiy Popka, as a result of an attack by Russian strike drones in the Pechersk district, debris was recorded falling at four different addresses.
In addition, a fire broke out in an open area, on an area of 50 m2, and it has already been extinguished.
According to the latest data, no one was injured in the capital.
