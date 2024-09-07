Air defense forces shot down 58 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of September 7, the Russian army attacked peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages with 67 attack drones. Most of them were destroyed.

Air defense forces reported on the results of their work

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for the new attack, the enemy used the "Shahed" type UAVs (launch areas — Kursk, Yeisk — RF, Chauda — Crimea).

According to the latest data, it is about 67 Russian drones.

Ukraine has involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, units of the Reb of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to the new air battle. It was possible to successfully destroy 58 attack UAVs.

6 drones — left the controlled airspace of Ukraine, flying in the direction of Russia, Belarus and the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. Three more enemy UAVs were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine (probably fell under the influence of EW devices), the message says.

It is also worth noting that air defense forces shot down enemy drones in Vinnytsia, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kherson and Poltava regions.

Drone attack on Kyiv — what is known

On the night of September 7, air defense forces were able to destroy all Russian drones trying to reach Kyiv.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv MBA, Serhiy Popko.

Enemy UAVs (preliminarily like "Shakhed") began to fly into our territory even before midnight, from different directions. The drones got close to Kyiv around three o'clock in the morning. The declared air alert in the capital lasted only 18 minutes. But during this time, anti-aircraft defense was working loudly over Kyiv, he said.

According to Serhiy Popka, as a result of an attack by Russian strike drones in the Pechersk district, debris was recorded falling at four different addresses.

In addition, a fire broke out in an open area, on an area of 50 m2, and it has already been extinguished.