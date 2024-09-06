Russian attack on Pavlograd. The number of victims increased rapidly

The number of victims in Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region, due to a Russian missile strike has increased to 58 people. Emergency and rescue operations continue in the city.
- 58 people have been reported as victims in Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region, following a Russian missile strike.
- Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing in the city, with damage reported to enterprises and high-rise buildings.
- The Dnipropetrovsk OVA is providing assistance to the victims through invincibility points and water transportation.
- Injuries include lacerations, cuts, fractures, bruises, and brain injuries among adults and children.
- One person has been reported dead, with several others in serious condition in the hospital.
In Pavlograd, the number of victims of the Russian missile attack has increased
The number of injured in Pavlograd as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 55. 1 person died.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Rescue operations are ongoing.
The Russians launched a missile attack on Pavlograd with five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, said that the three wounded from Pavlograd are in serious condition in the hospital: they are men aged 30, 68 and 69.
To help people, points of invincibility are deployed. Water delivery is organized. The liquidation of the consequences and the fixation of the victim are ongoing.
What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on Pavlograd
According to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, 30 people have already been injured in Pavlograd as a result of the criminal attack by the occupation army of the Russian Federation, including children.
30 victims in Pavlograd. Three of them are children. In addition to the 9-year-old girl, 11-year-old and 4-year-old boys suffered as a result of the rocket attack on the city, Lysak notes.
Representatives of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA note that two victims are currently in a serious condition in the hospital.
It is known about one dead person, as well as fires caused by the Russian attack on Pavlograd.
