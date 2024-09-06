Russian attack on Pavlograd. The number of victims increased rapidly

The number of victims in Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region, due to a Russian missile strike has increased to 58 people. Emergency and rescue operations continue in the city.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Rescue operations are ongoing.

The Russians launched a missile attack on Pavlograd with five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, said that the three wounded from Pavlograd are in serious condition in the hospital: they are men aged 30, 68 and 69.

There are already 5 minors among the victims. There are 58 victims in total. They have lacerations and cuts, fractures, bruises, and brain injuries. In the city, as a result of rocket attacks, there is damage to several enterprises. More than 30 high-rise buildings, a kindergarten and 27 shops were damaged. The car was destroyed, 2 more were damaged. Sergey Lysak Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

To help people, points of invincibility are deployed. Water delivery is organized. The liquidation of the consequences and the fixation of the victim are ongoing.

