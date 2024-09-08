Air defense forces shot down 15 "shaheed" and one air missile during the Russian shelling of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 15 "shaheed" and one air missile during the Russian shelling of Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 15 "shaheed" and one air missile during the Russian shelling of Ukraine
Читати українською

September 8, Russian Federation launched four Kh-59 missiles over Ukraine and more than 20 Shahed air defense missiles shot down one missile and 15 Russian drones.

Points of attention

  • On the night of September 8, the invaders attacked Ukraine with four Kh-59 missiles and more than 20 Shahed drones.
  • One missile and 15 drones were shot down during an anti-aircraft battle by anti-aircraft missile troops and mobile fire groups.
  • The local authorities of Tulcea and Constanța have warned Romanian residents about the possible risk of martyrdom after the Russian attack on Ukraine near the border.
  • Air defense of Ukraine actively worked in Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, shooting down 15 drones and a missile.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack

As noted, on the night of September 8, the occupiers struck with four Kh-59 guided air missiles from the Belgorod region and 23 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type, in the Kursk and Chauda launch areas.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, one Kh-59 guided air missile and 15 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type were shot down.

In addition, two enemy drones were lost in location, probably fell under the influence of EW means. Also, three Kh-59 missiles did not reach the desired targets due to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Romanians were warned about the risk of the fall of Russian "martyrs"

As noted, on September 8, the residents of Tulcea and Constanta received a notification from the R0-Alert system, which warned of the possible risk of objects falling in the airspace after Russia's attack on Ukraine near the Romanian border.

The local authorities of Tulcea said that the notification was sent after "national defense and security structures detected a possible attack by Russia on objects in Ukraine, near the border with Romania."

These notifications are intended to inform the population of the border regions of Romania about possible attacks by Russia on Ukrainian territory and the probability of objects falling on the territory of Romania, the message states.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 60 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 60 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 27 drones during the new Russian attack on Ukraine
Air defense forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 58 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?