Air defense forces shot down 15 "shaheed" and one air missile during the Russian shelling of Ukraine

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack
As noted, on the night of September 8, the occupiers struck with four Kh-59 guided air missiles from the Belgorod region and 23 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type, in the Kursk and Chauda launch areas.
The enemy's air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, one Kh-59 guided air missile and 15 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type were shot down.
In addition, two enemy drones were lost in location, probably fell under the influence of EW means. Also, three Kh-59 missiles did not reach the desired targets due to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Anti-aircraft defense worked in Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Romanians were warned about the risk of the fall of Russian "martyrs"
As noted, on September 8, the residents of Tulcea and Constanta received a notification from the R0-Alert system, which warned of the possible risk of objects falling in the airspace after Russia's attack on Ukraine near the Romanian border.
The local authorities of Tulcea said that the notification was sent after "national defense and security structures detected a possible attack by Russia on objects in Ukraine, near the border with Romania."
