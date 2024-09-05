Air defense forces shot down 60 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On September 5, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 78 Shaheds and one Iskander-M missile. The Air Force shot down 60 enemy drones.
Points of attention
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
As noted, on the night of September 5, the enemy attacked with one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea and 78 "Shahed" type UAVs, the launch areas were Kursk, Yeisk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 60 attack UAVs were shot down. Two drones returned to Russia, one to Belarus. 15 — locationally lost on the territory of Ukraine (presumably under the influence of EW means), no information about the destruction or victims was received.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.
Russia tried to attack Kyiv on September 5
As reported in KMVA, Russian drones, previously like "Shahed", tried to attack the capital. This time they came to Kyiv mostly alone, not in groups. But none of the enemy UAVs reached their target.
All drones that threatened the capital were neutralized. According to the operational report, there are no casualties or damage in Kyiv at this moment.
The head of the KMVA also added that the alarm was announced in the capital even before midnight and it lasted continuously for more than 9 hours.
