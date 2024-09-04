Air defense forces shot down seven missiles and 22 attack drones of the Russian Federation during the shelling of Ukraine

On September 4, Russia attacked Ukraine with dozens of "shaheeds" and 13 missiles. Anti-aircraft defense managed to destroy 29 air targets.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, in total, the Russian Federation launched 42 air targets, namely:

2 X-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of the Tula region of the Russian Federation (RF);

2 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft from the airspace over the Black Sea;

6 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of the Volgograd region of Russia;

3 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles from the territory of the occupied Crimea;

29 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the Kursk region, Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, radio electronic warfare (EW) units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

During the attack, a total of 29 air targets were shot down, namely:

4 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

3 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles;

22 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

In particular six UAVs were lost in location, and one more flew to Belarus.

Air defense forces worked that night in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, Ternopil, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava and Sumy regions.

Russia attacked Lviv and Kryvyi Rih on September 4

On September 4, a series of explosions rang out in Lviv during an air raid warning. Damaged residential buildings. It is known about 38 injured people. Seven people died, three of them children.

Before that, the mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovy, reported that a woman and a man had died . According to him, the deceased was 50 years old and worked as a nurse-midwife at the 5th polyclinic of the city of Lviv. Information about the dead man is being clarified.

The head of the Lviv OVA Maksym Kozytskyi added that the third victim of the Russians was a 14-year-old girl.

Explosions also rang out in Kryvyi Rih. There, the Russians targeted a civil infrastructure facility in the center of the city. The hotel building from the 1st to the 3rd floor was destroyed.