The Russian Federation attacked Lviv with a missile. Three people died, more than 30 were injured, including children
Andriy Sadovy
As a result of the Russian missile attack on Lviv, three people, including a child, died and another 35 were injured.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Lviv, as a result of which three people were killed, including a child, and more than 30 people were injured.
  • Among the dead in Lviv are a woman, a man and a child. The number of victims increased to 35 people, including 5 children.
  • As a result of the rocket attack on Lviv, more than 50 buildings were damaged, including 2 medical institutions and 2 schools, from which people will be evacuated.
  • The Russian Federation also attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles, injuring five people, including a woman and a child. The total number of victims in this city is also significant.

What is known about the Russian attack on Lviv

As Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy reported, among the dead were a woman, a man and a child.

The deceased was 50 years old, she worked as a nurse-midwife in the 5th polyclinic of the city of Lviv. We are collecting information about the dead man. Condolences to the relatives!, Sadovy said.

Subsequently Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv OVA, reported on the third dead person as a result of the night attack on Lviv. Previously, this was a 14-year-old girl. The number of victims increased to 25.

As of 8 a.m., there are already 35 victims.

Among the victims are 5 children. What is known as of now: one 15-year-old child is in a condition of moderate severity, four — have light injuries, — clarified the head of the OVA.

Ihor Zinkevich, a deputy of the Lviv City Council, reported that more than 50 buildings were damaged in the city center. People will be evicted from 6 buildings. 2 medical institutions and 2 schools were also damaged.

The Russians also attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles

On September 4, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region and hit a civilian infrastructure facility in the center, injuring five people.

A rocket hit a civil infrastructure object in the city center. More than 10 high-rise buildings were damaged by the blast wave.

A hotel was also damaged in the city, windows were broken in several high-rise buildings.

It is reported that five people were injured as a result of the missile attack: women aged 62, 83 and 84, a 70-year-old man, and a 10-year-old girl. The child is in the hospital. The rest will recover at home.

All emergency, medical and utility services are working.

