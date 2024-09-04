The Russian Federation attacked Lviv with a missile. Three people died, more than 30 were injured, including children

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Lviv, three people, including a child, died and another 35 were injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Lviv, as a result of which three people were killed, including a child, and more than 30 people were injured.
- Among the dead in Lviv are a woman, a man and a child. The number of victims increased to 35 people, including 5 children.
- As a result of the rocket attack on Lviv, more than 50 buildings were damaged, including 2 medical institutions and 2 schools, from which people will be evacuated.
- The Russian Federation also attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles, injuring five people, including a woman and a child. The total number of victims in this city is also significant.
What is known about the Russian attack on Lviv
As Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy reported, among the dead were a woman, a man and a child.
Subsequently Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv OVA, reported on the third dead person as a result of the night attack on Lviv. Previously, this was a 14-year-old girl. The number of victims increased to 25.
As of 8 a.m., there are already 35 victims.
Ihor Zinkevich, a deputy of the Lviv City Council, reported that more than 50 buildings were damaged in the city center. People will be evicted from 6 buildings. 2 medical institutions and 2 schools were also damaged.
The Russians also attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles
On September 4, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region and hit a civilian infrastructure facility in the center, injuring five people.
A hotel was also damaged in the city, windows were broken in several high-rise buildings.
It is reported that five people were injured as a result of the missile attack: women aged 62, 83 and 84, a 70-year-old man, and a 10-year-old girl. The child is in the hospital. The rest will recover at home.
All emergency, medical and utility services are working.
