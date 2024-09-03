Russian missile attack on Kharkiv. A 21-year-old ambulance paramedic died in the hospital

On September 3, Yevhen Yurko, a 21-year-old paramedic of emergency medical care, died in the hospital. He was injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv on September 1.

A person died in Kharkiv as a result of Russian shelling on September 1

As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, reported, one victim of enemy attacks on Kharkiv died in the hospital. The paramedic of emergency medical care was 21 years old.

Later, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, announced that the deceased Yevhen Yurko was a fifth-year student at the medical university. During the shelling on September 1, he was seriously injured, his condition was assessed by doctors as serious.

My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the guy. I believe that our enemy will answer for this interrupted life, as well as for the lives of thousands of other innocently killed Ukrainians, Terekhov added. Share

What is known about the shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian Federation on September 1

On September 1, the Russian Federation launched at least 10 missile strikes on Kharkiv. Three districts were under attack: Saltivskyi, Kyivskyi and Nemyshlyanskyi.

As the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov reported, more than 40 people were injured, including two children and two doctors.

Among the damages are the "Novaya Poshta" branch, shops, a sports complex, a shopping center, and cars.