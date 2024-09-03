Russian missile attack on Kharkiv. A 21-year-old ambulance paramedic died in the hospital

On September 3, Yevhen Yurko, a 21-year-old paramedic of emergency medical care, died in the hospital. He was injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv on September 1.
Points of attention
- The medic died in the hospital due to serious injuries received as a result of the rocket attack on Kharkiv on September 1.
- Russian missiles hit Kharkiv at least 10 times with severe consequences for the city and its residents.
- As a result of the shelling, more than 40 people were injured, including children and doctors.
- Enemy strikes caused damage not only to people, but also to the city's infrastructure, including commercial facilities and cars.
- Preliminary information indicates the use of "Iskander" type missiles in the missile attack on Kharkiv.
A person died in Kharkiv as a result of Russian shelling on September 1
As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, reported, one victim of enemy attacks on Kharkiv died in the hospital. The paramedic of emergency medical care was 21 years old.
Later, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, announced that the deceased Yevhen Yurko was a fifth-year student at the medical university. During the shelling on September 1, he was seriously injured, his condition was assessed by doctors as serious.
What is known about the shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian Federation on September 1
On September 1, the Russian Federation launched at least 10 missile strikes on Kharkiv. Three districts were under attack: Saltivskyi, Kyivskyi and Nemyshlyanskyi.
As the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov reported, more than 40 people were injured, including two children and two doctors.
Among the damages are the "Novaya Poshta" branch, shops, a sports complex, a shopping center, and cars.
Later, OVA reported that according to the preliminary information of the law enforcement officers, among the strikes were "Iskanders".
