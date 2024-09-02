The Russian Air Force bombed a residential building in Kharkiv — more than 10 victims

Around 3:30 p.m. on September 2, Russia struck a new blow to Kharkiv. As of 5:16 p.m., 11 people are known to have been injured as a result of the dropping of the KABs.

Russia bombed Kharkiv: there are wounded

In Kharkiv, a hit was recorded in the Kyiv district and a car was damaged due to an airstrike in the afternoon of September 2.

At 3:55 p.m., Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, reported five victims.

Doctors provide all necessary assistance. There are garages on fire. Elimination of consequences continues.

According to preliminary data, a garage cooperative located near residential buildings in the Kyiv district was hit by 2 enemy anti-aircraft missiles. There is a fire. No casualties.

Sinegubov also specified that a Russian guided air bomb hit the territory of one of the universities: 5 victims.

At 16:33 it became known about seven victims in Kharkiv: a 60-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man are in serious condition. Another 5 women are in average condition.

At 5:16 p.m., the number of injured increased to 11 people.

What is known about the Russian attack on Kharkiv on September 1

On September 1, the aggressor country launched at least 10 missile strikes on Kharkiv. Three districts were under attack: Saltivskyi, Kyivskyi and Nemyshlyanskyi.

As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, reported, 29 people have been injured so far, including two children and two doctors. The condition of one of the doctors is serious. No casualties.

Among the damages are the "Novaya Poshta" branch, shops, a sports complex, a shopping center, and cars.

According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, a shopping center, a sports infrastructure facility, and residential buildings were damaged in the city. In addition, the head of OVA added that the "Nova Poshta" branch was also damaged.