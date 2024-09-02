Russian airstrike on Kharkov. The number of victims has increased

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian airstrike on September 2 in the Kharkiv district of Kyiv increased to 14 people, eight of them were hospitalized.
The number of victims as a result of the Russian strike in Kharkiv has increased
The victims were diagnosed with explosive and shrapnel wounds, an acute reaction to stress.
This was reported by the National Police.
An investigative and operative group, forensic experts and explosives experts are working at the scene of the events.
Investigators opened criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war — Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Russia bombed Kharkiv: there are wounded
Around 3:30 p.m. on September 2, Russia struck a new blow to Kharkiv. As of 5:16 p.m., 11 people are known to have been injured as a result of the dropping of the KABs.
At 3:55 p.m., Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, reported five victims.
Doctors provide all necessary assistance. There are garages on fire. Elimination of consequences continues.
According to preliminary data, a garage cooperative located near residential buildings in the Kyiv district was hit by 2 enemy anti-aircraft missiles. There is a fire. No casualties.
Sinegubov also specified that a Russian guided air bomb hit the territory of one of the universities: 5 victims.
At 5:16 p.m., the number of injured increased to 11 people.
