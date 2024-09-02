Russian airstrike on Kharkov. The number of victims has increased
Russian airstrike on Kharkov. The number of victims has increased

National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv
The number of people injured as a result of the Russian airstrike on September 2 in the Kharkiv district of Kyiv increased to 14 people, eight of them were hospitalized.

  • Recent Russian airstrike in Kharkiv resulted in an increase in the number of victims, with eight individuals hospitalized and diagnosed with explosive and shrapnel wounds.
  • Investigative and forensic experts are actively working at the scene, and criminal proceedings have been initiated for violating the laws and customs of war.
  • The attack damaged garages, cars, administrative buildings, a sports complex, and a garage cooperative in Kharkiv, leading to a fire outbreak.
  • Despite the destruction, there were no casualties reported from the strike on the garage cooperative near residential buildings.
  • Ongoing efforts are focused on providing necessary medical assistance to the injured and eliminating the consequences of the airstrike in Kharkiv.

The number of victims as a result of the Russian strike in Kharkiv has increased

The victims were diagnosed with explosive and shrapnel wounds, an acute reaction to stress.

This was reported by the National Police.

According to law enforcement officers, as a result of an enemy strike in the city, garages, cars, administrative buildings, a sports complex and premises of the enterprise were damaged, and a fire broke out in the garage cooperative.

Kharkiv after the Russian airstrike

An investigative and operative group, forensic experts and explosives experts are working at the scene of the events.

It has been previously established that the Russians used FAB-500 aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK).

Kharkiv after the Russian airstrike

Investigators opened criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war — Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russia bombed Kharkiv: there are wounded

Around 3:30 p.m. on September 2, Russia struck a new blow to Kharkiv. As of 5:16 p.m., 11 people are known to have been injured as a result of the dropping of the KABs.

In Kharkiv, a hit was recorded in the Kyiv district and a car was damaged due to an airstrike in the afternoon of September 2.

At 3:55 p.m., Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, reported five victims.

Doctors provide all necessary assistance. There are garages on fire. Elimination of consequences continues.

According to preliminary data, a garage cooperative located near residential buildings in the Kyiv district was hit by 2 enemy anti-aircraft missiles. There is a fire. No casualties.

Sinegubov also specified that a Russian guided air bomb hit the territory of one of the universities: 5 victims.

At 16:33 it became known about seven victims in Kharkiv: a 60-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man are in serious condition. Another 5 women are in average condition.

At 5:16 p.m., the number of injured increased to 11 people.

