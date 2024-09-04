In Lviv, the number of dead and injured as a result of the Russian missile attack has increased
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Andriy Sadovy
The number of victims and victims in Lviv due to shelling by the Russian Federation has increased to 7 people. Three children were among the dead.

Points of attention

  • In Lviv, after the Russian missile attack, the number of dead increased to 7 people, among them 3 children.
  • More than 30 people were injured, and more than 50 houses and several medical institutions and schools were damaged.
  • The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed that the necessary assistance was provided to the wounded and announced the work of services to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
  • Zelensky called on partners in the world to help Ukraine respond to terrorist acts and stop the terror of the Russian Federation.

In Lviv, 7 people died and 38 were injured as a result of the Russian strike

As Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy reported, the number of victims has increased to 7. The number of injured has increased to 38.

Three of the seven dead are children.

Before that, Andriy Sadovy reported that a woman and a man had died . According to him, the deceased was 50 years old and worked as a nurse-midwife at the 5th polyclinic of the city of Lviv. Information about the dead man is being clarified.

The head of the Lviv OVA Maksym Kozytskyi added that the third victim of the Russians was a 14-year-old girl.

Among the victims are 5 children. One 15-year-old child is in a moderate condition, four have minor injuries.

Ihor Zinkevich, a deputy of the Lviv City Council, reported that more than 50 buildings were damaged in the city center. People will be evicted from 6 buildings. 2 medical facilities and 2 schools were also damaged.

Zelensky reacted to the Russian missile attack on Lviv

My condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased. More than 30 people were injured. Ordinary residential buildings in the city, schools, and medical institutions were damaged, — noted the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Our services are working on the ground and are doing everything necessary to eliminate the consequences of the attack. All the wounded are being provided with the necessary assistance, the president added.

Zelenskyi emphasized that every one of our partners in the world, who helps Ukraine with air defense, is a real defender of life.

And everyone who convinces partners to give Ukraine more range in order to respond to terror fairly, is working to prevent precisely such Russian terrorist attacks on Ukrainian cities. Terror must be stopped, the President of Ukraine said.

