In Lviv, the number of dead and injured as a result of the Russian missile attack has increased

The number of victims and victims in Lviv due to shelling by the Russian Federation has increased to 7 people. Three children were among the dead.
Points of attention
In Lviv, 7 people died and 38 were injured as a result of the Russian strike
As Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy reported, the number of victims has increased to 7. The number of injured has increased to 38.
Three of the seven dead are children.
Before that, Andriy Sadovy reported that a woman and a man had died . According to him, the deceased was 50 years old and worked as a nurse-midwife at the 5th polyclinic of the city of Lviv. Information about the dead man is being clarified.
The head of the Lviv OVA Maksym Kozytskyi added that the third victim of the Russians was a 14-year-old girl.
Among the victims are 5 children. One 15-year-old child is in a moderate condition, four have minor injuries.
Ihor Zinkevich, a deputy of the Lviv City Council, reported that more than 50 buildings were damaged in the city center. People will be evicted from 6 buildings. 2 medical facilities and 2 schools were also damaged.
Zelensky reacted to the Russian missile attack on Lviv
Zelenskyi emphasized that every one of our partners in the world, who helps Ukraine with air defense, is a real defender of life.
