Russia's attack on Poltava — 47 dead and 206 wounded

In Poltava, the number of dead and wounded as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army has increased sharply. As of 17:00, at least 47 dead and 206 wounded civilians are known.

The number of dead and wounded continues to grow

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, announced this.

My deepest condolences to the relatives of those killed and injured as a result of the Russian rocket attack on Poltava. This is a stunning tragedy for all of Ukraine. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. It is already known about 47 dead and 206 wounded. Russia is taking away the most valuable thing from us — life. We will never forget this. Eternal memory. Olena Zelenska First Lady of Ukraine

Мої глибокі співчуття рідним загиблих і постраждалих унаслідок російського ракетного обстрілу Полтави. Це приголомшлива трагедія для всієї України. Ворог влучив у навчальний заклад і лікарню. Вже відомо про 47 загиблих і 206 поранених. Росія забирає в нас найцінніше – життя.… — Olena Zelenska / Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) September 3, 2024

As the head of Poltava OVA Filip Pronin announced earlier, September 4, 5 and 6 have been declared days of mourning in Poltava region.

A great tragedy for Poltava Oblast and the entire country... Sincere condolences to relatives and friends. Starting tomorrow, the region will be in mourning for three days. Bright memory to all the dead, he emphasized. Share

How Zelensky reacted to the new Russian war crime

As the president stated, he had already received preliminary reports about the Russian attack on Poltava.

Volodymyr Zelensky draws attention to the fact that the enemy used two ballistic missiles for this attack. The Russian invaders hit the territory of the educational institution and the nearby hospital.

One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved. Unfortunately, many have died... My condolences to all relatives and friends, — said the head of state. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he has already ordered a full and prompt investigation into all the circumstances of what happened.

According to him, all necessary services are involved in the rescue operation.