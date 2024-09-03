Russia's attack on Poltava — 47 dead and 206 wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's attack on Poltava — 47 dead and 206 wounded

fire
Читати українською
Source:  Public

In Poltava, the number of dead and wounded as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army has increased sharply. As of 17:00, at least 47 dead and 206 wounded civilians are known.

Points of attention

  • As a result of the Russian missile attack on Poltava, dozens of civilians were killed.
  • The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced a full and prompt investigation of this war crime.
  • A three-day mourning was announced in Poltava Oblast to honor the memory of those who died as a result of the Russian strike.

The number of dead and wounded continues to grow

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, announced this.

My deepest condolences to the relatives of those killed and injured as a result of the Russian rocket attack on Poltava. This is a stunning tragedy for all of Ukraine. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. It is already known about 47 dead and 206 wounded. Russia is taking away the most valuable thing from us — life. We will never forget this. Eternal memory.

Olena Zelenska

Olena Zelenska

First Lady of Ukraine

As the head of Poltava OVA Filip Pronin announced earlier, September 4, 5 and 6 have been declared days of mourning in Poltava region.

A great tragedy for Poltava Oblast and the entire country... Sincere condolences to relatives and friends. Starting tomorrow, the region will be in mourning for three days. Bright memory to all the dead, he emphasized.

How Zelensky reacted to the new Russian war crime

As the president stated, he had already received preliminary reports about the Russian attack on Poltava.

Volodymyr Zelensky draws attention to the fact that the enemy used two ballistic missiles for this attack. The Russian invaders hit the territory of the educational institution and the nearby hospital.

One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved. Unfortunately, many have died... My condolences to all relatives and friends, — said the head of state.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he has already ordered a full and prompt investigation into all the circumstances of what happened.

According to him, all necessary services are involved in the rescue operation.

I am grateful to everyone who, from the first minutes after being hit, helps people who save lives, — concluded Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation hit an educational institution in Poltava with a ballistic missile. 41 people died, 180 were injured
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The Russian Federation hit an educational institution in Poltava with a ballistic missile. 41 people died, 180 were injured

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?