Russia's attack on Poltava — 47 dead and 206 wounded

In Poltava, the number of dead and wounded as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army has increased sharply. As of 17:00, at least 47 dead and 206 wounded civilians are known.
- As a result of the Russian missile attack on Poltava, dozens of civilians were killed.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced a full and prompt investigation of this war crime.
- A three-day mourning was announced in Poltava Oblast to honor the memory of those who died as a result of the Russian strike.
The number of dead and wounded continues to grow
The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, announced this.
As the head of Poltava OVA Filip Pronin announced earlier, September 4, 5 and 6 have been declared days of mourning in Poltava region.
How Zelensky reacted to the new Russian war crime
As the president stated, he had already received preliminary reports about the Russian attack on Poltava.
Volodymyr Zelensky draws attention to the fact that the enemy used two ballistic missiles for this attack. The Russian invaders hit the territory of the educational institution and the nearby hospital.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he has already ordered a full and prompt investigation into all the circumstances of what happened.
According to him, all necessary services are involved in the rescue operation.
