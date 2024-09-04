Poland announced another "tense" night for air defense during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Polish aviation raised fighter jets near the eastern border during the Russian attack on the western regions of Ukraine, in particular on Lviv.

Points of attention

  • Polish aviation raised fighters during the attack of the Russian Federation on the western regions of Ukraine, including Lviv.
  • The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland called for shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine, noting that this is the duty of countries bordering Ukraine.
  • The increased activity of the Russian aviation on the border caused a tense night for the air defense of Poland.
  • Explosions occurred in Lviv during the air raid warning, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The Polish Air Force raised its fighters again during the Russian attack on Ukraine

It is another very busy night for the entire air defense system of Poland due to the observed activity of the long-range aircraft of the Russian Federation, which strikes targets located, in particular, in the western territory of Ukraine, - reports the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces (DORSZ).

The message states that the southeastern part of the country may experience an increased level of noise associated with the start of operations in Polish airspace by Polish and allied aviation.

DORSZ emphasizes that the last time such increased activity of long-range Russian aviation was recorded on the night of September 1-2.

All the necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been activated, and the Operational Command of the Republic of Poland is constantly monitoring the situation, the agency assured.

In Poland, it was called an obligation to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski noted that Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine are obliged to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace, despite NATO's opposition.

As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, pointed out, Poland is obliged to ensure the safety of its citizens, despite the fear that the interception of missiles over the territory of Ukraine could involve NATO in a war with Russia.

Membership in NATO does not cancel the responsibility of each country to protect its own airspace — it is our own constitutional duty. "I personally believe that when enemy missiles are headed for our airspace, it would be legitimate self-defense (to shoot them down) because once they cross our airspace, the risk of someone being injured by debris is significant," Sikorsky said.

On September 4, a series of explosions rang out in Lviv during an air raid warning. Damaged residential buildings. It is known about 38 injured people. Seven people died, three of them were children.

