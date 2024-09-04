Poland announced another "tense" night for air defense during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Polish aviation raised fighter jets near the eastern border during the Russian attack on the western regions of Ukraine, in particular on Lviv.
The Polish Air Force raised its fighters again during the Russian attack on Ukraine
❗️Uwaga, w południowo-wschodnim obszarze kraju może występować podwyższony poziom hałasu związany z rozpoczęciem operowania w naszej przestrzeni powietrznej polskich i sojuszniczych samolotów.— Dowództwo Operacyjne (@DowOperSZ) September 4, 2024
Jest to kolejna bardzo pracowita noc dla całego systemu obrony powietrznej w Polsce z… pic.twitter.com/PNwHSv07Up
The message states that the southeastern part of the country may experience an increased level of noise associated with the start of operations in Polish airspace by Polish and allied aviation.
DORSZ emphasizes that the last time such increased activity of long-range Russian aviation was recorded on the night of September 1-2.
In Poland, it was called an obligation to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski noted that Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine are obliged to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace, despite NATO's opposition.
As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, pointed out, Poland is obliged to ensure the safety of its citizens, despite the fear that the interception of missiles over the territory of Ukraine could involve NATO in a war with Russia.
On September 4, a series of explosions rang out in Lviv during an air raid warning. Damaged residential buildings. It is known about 38 injured people. Seven people died, three of them were children.
