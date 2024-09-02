Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski noted that Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine are obliged to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace, despite NATO's opposition.
Points of attention
- Poland considers shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine as its duty in order to ensure the safety of its citizens and protect its own airspace.
- President of Ukraine Zelenskyi emphasizes the importance of cooperation and interaction with Poland in the field of defense and security, especially when defending against the threat of Russian missiles.
- Shooting down missiles flying in the direction of gas storage facilities in Ukraine is of strategic importance for the security of not only Ukraine, but also neighboring countries that receive gas from these storage facilities.
Why should Poland shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine
As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, pointed out, Poland is obliged to ensure the safety of its citizens, despite the fear that the interception of missiles over the territory of Ukraine could involve NATO in a war with Russia.
Sikorsky also praised the UDF for the Kursk operation, as it shocked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and showed him that "the victim doesn't always do what you expect."
Zelensky clarified the importance of Poland shooting down Russian missiles in the sky of Ukraine
According to Zelenskyi, this is primarily a question not only of the security of the NATO country of Poland, but simply of the security of people in Poland. Because just a rocket can get there and cause a tragedy.
He noted that we are talking in particular about missiles that fly in the direction of gas storage facilities in Ukraine, where they often fly. Zelensky drew attention to the fact that the countries that are skeptical about this idea are precisely those countries that use gas from Ukrainian gas storages.
More on the topic
