NATO fighter jets have intercepted 10 Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea over the past week

In the last week, NATO fighter jets took off three times to intercept Russian planes over the territory of the Baltic region. In total, it was possible to intercept 10 Russian combat aircraft.
What is known about the NATO interception of Russian planes
As reported in the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania, NATO fighter jets flew to identify the Russian Il-20 aircraft on August 13.
He was flying in international airspace from the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation and then returning without a flight plan and without an active radar repeater. Also, he did not maintain radio communication with the regional air traffic control center.
In addition, on August 14, the fighters had to fly again to identify two Russian TU-22M3, two SU-30, two SU-35 and two SU-27 aircraft.
On August 16, NATO fighter jets took off to identify the Russian Il-20 aircraft. He was flying from the Kaliningrad region to the Russian mainland.
Again, he did not communicate with the radio, he did not have a flight plan and the repeater was turned on.
Two Russian planes provoked the German and Swedish air forces
On August 3, German and Swedish fighter jets intercepted two Russian Su-30 aircraft over the Baltic Sea
Baltic Air Policing (VAPB) is a mission that provides protection of the skies above the Baltic Sea and the adjacent international airspace. Since April 2004, NATO and the member states of the Alliance have been monitoring the air in the region. Currently, seventeen members of the Alliance have deployed their fighter jets as part of an air control mission over the Baltic Sea.
