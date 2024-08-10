A Russian plane provoked the Swedish and German air forces over the Baltic
A Russian plane provoked the Swedish and German air forces over the Baltic

On August 10, fighter jets of the German and Swedish air forces took off to intercept a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea.

Points of attention

  • Recent incidents involved Russian planes provoking German and Swedish air forces over the Baltic Sea, leading to interception operations.
  • The Baltic Air Policing mission plays a crucial role in safeguarding the skies above the Baltic Sea and protecting against potential threats.
  • NATO and its member states have maintained control over the airspace in the Baltic region since April 2004, with multiple fighter jets deployed for air surveillance.
  • Russian incursions, such as violating airspace without a flight plan or contact with air traffic control, highlight ongoing tensions in the region.
  • Collaborative efforts between NATO, Germany, Sweden, and other Alliance members demonstrate a commitment to ensuring the security of Baltic airspace.

A Russian plane violated the airspace in the sky over the Baltic Sea

The VAPB mission accompanied the Russian Il-20M maritime patrol aircraft.

This was reported by the press service of the German Air Force on the social network Kh.

It is noted that in order to ensure the security of the airspace in the NATO area over the Baltic Sea, one after the other, from the Laage base in Sweden and the base of the NATO VAPB mission, within the framework of a quick response alert, aircraft were raised.

The plane was in the airspace near the island of Rügen "without a flight plan or contact with civil air traffic control."

Two Russian planes provoked the German and Swedish air forces

On August 3, German and Swedish fighter jets intercepted two Russian Su-30 aircraft over the Baltic Sea

Together with NATO partner Sweden, two German Eurofighters from the NATO VAPB mission took off for Alpha Scramble (interception operation — ed.). Two Russian Su-30s were identified. The Su pilots behaved unfriendly, but not aggressive.

Baltic Air Policing (VAPB) is a mission that provides protection of the skies above the Baltic Sea and the adjacent international airspace. Since April 2004, NATO and the member states of the Alliance have been conducting aerial surveillance in the region. Currently, seventeen members of the Alliance have deployed their fighter jets as part of an air control mission over the Baltic Sea.

