A Russian plane provoked the Swedish and German air forces over the Baltic

On August 10, fighter jets of the German and Swedish air forces took off to intercept a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea.
A Russian plane violated the airspace in the sky over the Baltic Sea
This was reported by the press service of the German Air Force on the social network Kh.
It is noted that in order to ensure the security of the airspace in the NATO area over the Baltic Sea, one after the other, from the Laage base in Sweden and the base of the NATO VAPB mission, within the framework of a quick response alert, aircraft were raised.
Alarmstart im Ostseeraum! Zur Luftraumsicherung des #NATO Bündnissgebietes stiegen nacheinander die #QRA aus Laage, Schweden und der @NATO— Team Luftwaffe (@Team_Luftwaffe) August 10, 2024
Mission #VAPB auf und begleiteten einen russischen Seeaufklärer IL-20M. Die Maschine flog ohne Flugplan und Kontakt zur zivilen… pic.twitter.com/iUQlrhC2nH
The plane was in the airspace near the island of Rügen "without a flight plan or contact with civil air traffic control."
Two Russian planes provoked the German and Swedish air forces
On August 3, German and Swedish fighter jets intercepted two Russian Su-30 aircraft over the Baltic Sea
Baltic Air Policing (VAPB) is a mission that provides protection of the skies above the Baltic Sea and the adjacent international airspace. Since April 2004, NATO and the member states of the Alliance have been conducting aerial surveillance in the region. Currently, seventeen members of the Alliance have deployed their fighter jets as part of an air control mission over the Baltic Sea.
