Swedish and German fighter jets intercepted Russian planes near Latvia

The air force of Germany, together with Sweden, was lifted into the air by Russian fighter jets near the borders of Latvia the day before.

As noted, the German and Swedish planes were lifted into international airspace over the Baltic Sea off the coast of Latvia by Russian fighter jets that could not be identified at first.

Gemeinsam mit #Nato-Partner #Schweden stiegen heute zwei deutsche #Eurofighter der Nato-Mission #VAPB zu einem Alpha Scramble auf. Zwei russische SU-30 wurde identifiziert. Die Piloten der Su verhielten sich unkooperativ aber nicht aggressiv . #QRA Together we are strong pic.twitter.com/wAukFkelxg — Team Luftwaffe (@Team_Luftwaffe) August 3, 2024

Two German Eurofighters and two Swedish jets took off as a precaution to make contact with the Russian pilots as the jets headed in the direction of Latvia.

Russian planes were apparently flying in connection with exercises involving Russian warships.

According to a spokesman for the German Air Force, the transponders on the Russian fighters were turned off and the pilots did not respond to radio requests. In addition, the plane's flight plan was not announced in advance, as is usually the case in the Baltic Sea region.

Previous incidents with Russian fighter jets

On July 24, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected, tracked and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 military aircraft and two Chinese H-6 bombers off the coast of Alaska.

It should be noted that military aircraft of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China "operated in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ)". The actions of the Russian and Chinese military aircraft were not considered a threat.

The planes of Russia and the People's Republic of China remained in international airspace and did not enter the sovereign airspace of America or Canada, NORAD said in a statement. Share

It is worth adding that the Chinese H-6 (Xian H-6) aircraft are licensed copies of the PRC Soviet Tu-16 jet bombers.