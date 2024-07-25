US and Canadian fighter jets intercepted military planes of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China near Alaska

American and Canadian fighters intercepted two Russian Tu-95 military aircraft and two Chinese H-6 bombers.

The USA and Canada intercepted Russian and Chinese warplanes near Alaska for the first time

On July 24, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected, tracked and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 military aircraft and two Chinese H-6 bombers off the coast of Alaska.

It should be noted that military aircraft of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China "operated in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ)". The actions of the Russian and Chinese military aircraft were not considered a threat.

The planes of Russia and the People's Republic of China remained in international airspace and did not enter the sovereign airspace of America or Canada, NORAD said in a statement. Share

NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on July 24, 2024. NORAD fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the intercept.https://t.co/EKg3G30lmW — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) July 24, 2024

It is worth adding that the Chinese H-6 (Xian H-6) aircraft are licensed copies of the PRC Soviet Tu-16 jet bombers.

NORAD is a unique bi-national command between the United States and Canada.

It uses a multi-layered defense network of satellites, ground and airborne radars and fighter jets in seamless interoperability to detect and track aircraft.

China and Russia conducted joint exercises in the Pacific Ocean

China's Ministry of Defense reported that the naval forces of the People's Republic of China and Russia conducted another round of joint exercises.

According to the agency, this was the fourth joint operation that took place in the western and northern parts of the Pacific Ocean.

The operation, carried out in accordance with the annual plan, was not directed against any third party and had nothing to do with the current international situation, the ministry added. Share

The training was divided into three stages, including the concentration of forces, planning in the harbor and practicing on the tactical coordination map, and practical naval training in the South China Sea area adjacent to the province.