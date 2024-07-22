China kicked Russia out of the C929 long-haul aircraft construction project.
Points of attention
- China deceived Russia by removing them from the C929 long-haul aircraft construction project, which was initially a joint endeavor
- The exclusion of Russia from the project raises concerns over the future of the aircraft, including the use of Russian avionics and the adoption of a Rolls-Royce engine
- The US warning about China's cooperation with Russia highlights the potential for new sanctions, with a focus on Chinese banks supporting Russian activities
- The C929 aircraft project, estimated at $50 billion, was aimed to rival Airbus and Boeing, but now faces uncertainty and geopolitical tensions
- The decision to independently develop the aircraft by China signifies a significant shift in the aviation industry dynamics, with broader implications on international relations
What is known about China's exclusion of Russia from the C929 aircraft development project
It is noted that from the beginning the project to develop the S929 long-haul aircraft was a joint project of Russia and China.
In particular, at the stand of the COMAC Aircraft Corporation of the People's Republic of China at the Farnborough International Air Show, a model of the aircraft was presented, but Russia was excluded from the description of the development.
According to RosZMI with reference to a representative of the Chinese company, the PRC is now engaged in the development of the aircraft independently.
The long-haul airliner project was called CR929. The sanctioned Rostec claimed that "C" stands for China, and "R" for Russia. Now the letter "R" from the aircraft name has disappeared.
China and the Russian Federation agreed on the joint construction of the CR929 back in 2014. The cost of the project was estimated at 50 billion dollars, it was to become the largest in the aviation industry of both countries. It was assumed that the new aircraft would be a competitor to Airbus and Boeing airliners. The development of the aircraft began in 2017 and was planned to be completed in 2025, put into operation in 2028.
What is known about China's warning from the US due to cooperation with Russia
Official Washington is preparing new sanctions against Chinese organizations that support Russia's war in Ukraine. This time, the banks of the People's Republic of China may be directly under attack.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan made a statement on this matter.
According to him, official Beijing should finally stop, because what it is doing now has gone far beyond the bounds of decent behavior of nation states.
Jake Sullivan also recalled President Joe Biden's executive order, which allows the US Treasury Department to pursue banks that facilitate the production of dual-purpose goods to aid the Russian defense industry.
According to the White House, the Chinese government does not provide direct lethal support to Russia, but still helps Putin wage war against Ukraine.
