The USA is urgently sending fighter jets and warships to the Middle East

Against the backdrop of the rapid escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the US Defense Ministry made its first official decision. The Pentagon ordered an aircraft carrier strike group, a fighter squadron and additional warships to be sent to the region.

Points of attention

  • Iran plans to take revenge for the elimination of a high-ranking Hamas leader in Tehran by preparing another attack on Israel.
  • The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, made an urgent decision to send a new strike group and fighter jets to the region.
  • The United States will also send destroyers and cruisers capable of countering ballistic missiles to the Middle East and the Mediterranean.

The Pentagon is actively preparing for an Iranian attack on Israel

As American intelligence managed to find out, official Tehran intends to take revenge for Israel's elimination of a high-ranking leader of Hamas.

The strategic communications coordinator of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, has already made a statement on this matter.

He recalled how the Supreme Leader of Iran declared "loudly and clearly" that he plans to take revenge for the assassination of the Hamas leader in Tehran.

They want to launch another attack on Israel. We can't just assume that we could also potentially fall victim to such an attack, so we need to make sure we have the appropriate resources and capabilities in place in the region.

John Kirby

John Kirby

Strategic Communications Coordinator of the US National Security Council

The head of the Pentagon has already made an urgent decision

On August 2, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin ordered the Abraham Lincoln destroyer strike group to replace the Theodore Roosevelt destroyer strike group currently operating in the Gulf of Oman.

This information was confirmed by the Pentagon's deputy spokeswoman, Sabrina Singh.

Moreover, it is emphasized, the United States will send destroyers and cruisers capable of countering ballistic missiles to the Middle East and the Mediterranean Sea.

The Pentagon has not yet clarified which warships were sent, but two US destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean were involved in intercepting a flurry of strikes by Iran against Israel in April.

According to Singh, Austin also ordered the deployment of fighter squadrons to the region.

Joe Biden

