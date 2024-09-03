Air defenses shot down almost all "Shakhed" during the night attack of the Russian army on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
According to the representatives of the Air Force command, during the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation at night on September 3, air defense units shot down 27 out of 35 attack UAVs "Shahed" released by the aggressor country.

Points of attention

  • During the night attack by the Russian army on Ukraine, air defense units intercepted and shot down 27 out of 35 Shahed attack UAVs, preventing further casualties and destruction.
  • The criminal army of the Russian Federation released ballistic missiles and drones over Ukraine, leading to tragic outcomes, including the loss of lives and injuries among the civilian population.
  • Various defense forces, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, and electronic warfare units, were engaged in repelling the air attack from multiple regions, showcasing a coordinated defense strategy by Ukraine.
  • The involvement of defense forces in regions such as Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, and others highlights the widespread nature of the enemy attacks and the need for comprehensive defense measures.
  • The aftermath of the enemy attacks, such as the tragic incident in Zaporizhzhia resulting in casualties and building destruction, underscores the urgency of countering the aggression effectively to protect civilian lives and infrastructure.

What is known about the results of air defense during the repulse of the night air attack of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation released 3 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles, a Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 35 "Shahed" type drones over Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 27 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs were shot down, 6 were lost in location, no information about destruction or casualties was received. 2 more enemy drones flew in the direction of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and occupied Donetsk region, the Air Force says.

The command added that the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea and from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

PPO worked in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

What is known about the consequences of recent enemy attacks

According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, as a result of an attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Zaporizhzhia late at night, on September 2, two people were killed, and a child was among the victims. There are also two wounded.

Unfortunately, 2 people died, including an 8-year-old boy, Fedorov said.

In addition, two more people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl. She was hospitalized and is currently in intensive care.

The official also spoke about the partial destruction of the building as a result of the Russian strike.

