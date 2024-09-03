According to the representatives of the Air Force command, during the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation at night on September 3, air defense units shot down 27 out of 35 attack UAVs "Shahed" released by the aggressor country.

What is known about the results of air defense during the repulse of the night air attack of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation released 3 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles, a Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 35 "Shahed" type drones over Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 27 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs were shot down, 6 were lost in location, no information about destruction or casualties was received. 2 more enemy drones flew in the direction of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and occupied Donetsk region, the Air Force says. Share

The command added that the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea and from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

PPO worked in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

What is known about the consequences of recent enemy attacks

According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, as a result of an attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Zaporizhzhia late at night, on September 2, two people were killed, and a child was among the victims. There are also two wounded.

Unfortunately, 2 people died, including an 8-year-old boy, Fedorov said. Share

In addition, two more people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl. She was hospitalized and is currently in intensive care.

The official also spoke about the partial destruction of the building as a result of the Russian strike.