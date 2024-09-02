Air defense forces shot down 22 Russian missiles of various types and 20 "shaheed" during the attack on Ukraine

On September 2, the Russian army struck Ukraine with 58 aerial targets. Air defense destroyed 9 ballistic missiles out of 16, 13 cruise missiles and 20 kamikaze drones.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 2

According to the PS, on the night of September 2, 2024, the Russians launched a missile attack on the Kyiv Sumy and Kharkiv regions, using ballistic, cruise and anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as "Shahed" type UAVs from the south.

The radio engineering forces of the Air Force identified and tracked 58 air targets — 35 missiles of various types and 23 strike UAVs:

16 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk, Voronezh, and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation;

14 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of the Volgograd region. — RF.;

4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgoros region. — RF.;

1 rocket of an unknown type from Belgoros region. — RF.;

23 attack UAVs "Shahed-131/136" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF.

As a result of combat operations by units of anti-aircraft missile troops, means of radio-electronic warfare, as well as calculations of mobile fire groups, the following were shot down:

9 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

20 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.

In addition, as a result of the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, one Kh-101 cruise missile and three attack UAVs did not reach their targets and were lost in location, the message says. Share

What is known about the Russian attack on Kyiv on August 2

As Serhiy Popko, head of the KMVA, reported, the cruise missiles (potentially Kh-101) were fired approximately around three in the morning from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

After complex maneuvers, these missiles entered Kyiv from the south.

Simultaneously with the approach of cruise missiles to the capital, the enemy launched KN-24/"Iskander-M" ballistic missiles over Kyiv and its suburbs. To all this, one shock UAV was added.

As a result of the missile strike in the city, debris fell in the Holosiiv, Svyatoshyn, Dnipro and Shevchenkiv districts.

Previously, there are cars on fire and damage to non-residential premises. Data on destruction and victims are being clarified.