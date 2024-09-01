Air defense forces shot down 8 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On September 1, the occupiers of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with drones and an Iskander missile. Grain and the agricultural sector were under attack.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack

As noted, in general, the enemy used an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and eleven Shahed-131/136 from Cape Chauda — Crimea.

UAVs were shot down within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to the military, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian grain and the logistics of the agrarian sector, in particular in Mykolaiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast.

As a result of combat operations by units of anti-aircraft missile troops, radio electronic warfare means of the Air Force and calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 8 attack UAVs were shot down within the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

