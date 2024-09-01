Air defense forces shot down 8 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 8 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On September 1, the occupiers of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with drones and an Iskander missile. Grain and the agricultural sector were under attack.

  • During the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 1, 8 attack UAVs were shot down within five regions.
  • The occupiers attacked the Ukrainian grain and agricultural sector, especially actively in Mykolaiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast.
  • Details of the attack were revealed by the Air Force, which used anti-aircraft missile forces and electronic warfare equipment to shoot down the UAV.
  • As a result of a drone attack in the city of Kupyansk, a policeman who served in the NPU for about 20 years was killed.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack

As noted, in general, the enemy used an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and eleven Shahed-131/136 from Cape Chauda — Crimea.

UAVs were shot down within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to the military, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian grain and the logistics of the agrarian sector, in particular in Mykolaiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast.

As a result of combat operations by units of anti-aircraft missile troops, radio electronic warfare means of the Air Force and calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 8 attack UAVs were shot down within the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The occupiers attacked a police car in Kupyansk with a drone

On September 30, in the city of Kupyansk, a Russian FPV drone attacked an official car carrying three police officers.

All of them suffered shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized. Despite the efforts of doctors, one of them died.

According to the NPU, the 44-year-old captain served in the internal affairs bodies for about 20 years. During the full-scale invasion of the Russian armed forces into Ukraine for humanitarian missions in one of the most dangerous areas of the Kharkiv region.

