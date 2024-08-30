Air defense forces shot down 12 drones during the night attack of the Russian Federation

On the night of August 30, Russian invaders once again attacked peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages, using Iranian Shahedi and Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Air defense forces reported on the results of their work

As reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 30, 2024, the Russian army struck with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea and 18 Shahed-131/136 type unmanned aerial vehicles from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation. .

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the air battle.

Ukrainian air defense forces managed to successfully shoot down 12 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.

In addition, it is emphasized that four more were lost in location (fell independently).

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Sumy regions. Together - to victory! - said the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk Share

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

The Russian army attacked Sumy again

The Sumy regional prosecutor reports that the city is still in the process of eliminating the consequences of the fire after a new enemy attack.

Russia struck at night on August 30 around 1:30 am.

The aggressor country once again used methods of warfare prohibited by international law and attacked an enterprise in the city of Sumy.

As a result of the attack by the occupiers, according to preliminary data, 9 people were injured. At present, the liquidation of the consequences of the fire is underway, the report says. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that during the night and morning of August 30, the Russian invaders carried out 25 shelling of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region.