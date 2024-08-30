The Russian army attacked an enterprise in Sumy — there are wounded

On the night of August 30, Russian invaders once again attacked the city of Sumy, injuring at least 9 civilians.
Points of attention
- The Russian army carried out an airstrike on an enterprise in Sumy, wounding 9 civilians.
- After an enemy attack, a pre-trial investigation is conducted due to violations of the laws of war by the occupiers.
- On August 30, the Russian invaders carried out 25 attacks on populated areas of the Sumy region.
The attack of the Russian Federation on Sumy — what is currently known
According to the Sumy regional prosecutor, as of the morning of August 30, the liquidation of the consequences of the fire after the Russian attack is ongoing.
In addition, it is emphasized that this fact is being investigated under Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the CCU.
Prosecutors and other law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the shootings.
The situation in Sumy Oblast — the latest details
According to the local authorities, during the night and morning of August 30, the Russian invaders carried out 25 shellings of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region.
In addition, it is indicated that 171 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Bilopolska, Esmanska, Znob-Novgorodska, Sveska, Druzhbivska, Shalyginska, Novoslobidska, Glukhivska, Krasnopilska, Seredino-Budska communities came under fire.
Esman community: the enemy fired mortars (6 explosions), artillery (15 explosions), barrel artillery (25 machine gun rounds).
Bilopolsk community: mortar shelling (13 explosions).
Sumy community: the enemy launched a KAB aerial bomb (1 explosion).
Glukhivsk community: Russians launched KAB aerial bombs (6 explosions).
Krasnopil community: the Russians fired artillery (8 explosions) and dropped explosive devices from a UAV (3 explosions).
Druzhbiv community: mortar shelling (2 explosions), artillery shelling (12 explosions).
Shalyginsk community: the enemy shelled the community with small arms (40 machine gun rounds).
Novoslobodsk: hit by an FPV drone (1 explosion).
Znob-Novgorod community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).
Seredino-Budsk community: the Russians struck with artillery (14 explosions) and attacked the FPV community with a drone (1 explosion).
Sveska hromad: launch of air bombs by KAB (3 explosions), mortar shelling (1 explosion).
