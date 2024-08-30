The Russian army attacked an enterprise in Sumy — there are wounded

On the night of August 30, Russian invaders once again attacked the city of Sumy, injuring at least 9 civilians.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Sumy — what is currently known

According to the Sumy regional prosecutor, as of the morning of August 30, the liquidation of the consequences of the fire after the Russian attack is ongoing.

On August 30, around 1:30 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy carried out an airstrike on an enterprise in the city of Sumy. As a result of the attack by the occupiers, according to preliminary data, 9 people were injured. At present, the liquidation of the consequences of the fire is underway, the report says. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that this fact is being investigated under Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the CCU.

Prosecutors and other law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the shootings.

The situation in Sumy Oblast — the latest details

According to the local authorities, during the night and morning of August 30, the Russian invaders carried out 25 shellings of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region.

In addition, it is indicated that 171 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Bilopolska, Esmanska, Znob-Novgorodska, Sveska, Druzhbivska, Shalyginska, Novoslobidska, Glukhivska, Krasnopilska, Seredino-Budska communities came under fire.