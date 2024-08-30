Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 100 pieces of equipment of the Russian army during the day

As of the morning of August 30, the situation at the front remains tense, but Ukrainian defenders continue to successfully destroy the forces of the Russian invaders. During the past day, 1,200 soldiers of the Russian Federation were eliminated.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 30, 2024:

The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 30.08.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 613,590 (+1,200) people,

tanks — 8,574 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles — 16,722 (+23) units,

artillery systems — 17,572 (+23) units,

RSZV — 1,175 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 940 (+1) units,

aircraft — 368 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,453 (+84) units,

cruise missiles — 2,556 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,763 (+57) units,

special equipment — 2,967 (+2) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The situation at the front on August 29-30

During the past 24 hours, 156 combat clashes took place at the front between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders.

The Russian Army launched 3 missile strikes using three missiles, 43 air strikes, dropping 60 air defense systems, more than 500 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out about 3,000 attacks on the positions of our troops and population centers using various types of weapons.