Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 100 pieces of equipment of the Russian army during the day
Ukraine
Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 100 pieces of equipment of the Russian army during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense forces of Ukraine
As of the morning of August 30, the situation at the front remains tense, but Ukrainian defenders continue to successfully destroy the forces of the Russian invaders. During the past day, 1,200 soldiers of the Russian Federation were eliminated.

  • The total combat losses of the Russian army amount to more than 613 thousand people since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
  • The situation at the front remains tense, intense battles are taking place in different directions.
  • The Russian army continues to fire rockets, shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops and the civilian population.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 30, 2024:

The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 30.08.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 613,590 (+1,200) people,

  • tanks — 8,574 (+3) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 16,722 (+23) units,

  • artillery systems — 17,572 (+23) units,

  • RSZV — 1,175 (+1) units,

  • air defense equipment — 940 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 368 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,453 (+84) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2,556 (+0) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,763 (+57) units,

  • special equipment — 2,967 (+2) units.

The situation at the front on August 29-30

During the past 24 hours, 156 combat clashes took place at the front between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders.

The Russian Army launched 3 missile strikes using three missiles, 43 air strikes, dropping 60 air defense systems, more than 500 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out about 3,000 attacks on the positions of our troops and population centers using various types of weapons.

  • 24 combat clashes took place in the Kupyansk direction;

  • 20 attacks by Russian invaders were recorded in the Lyman area;

  • In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to break through 7 times, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped him;

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, 8 combat clashes took place during the day;

  • In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 13 times;

  • The most difficult situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction, because the enemy conducted 40 assaults there;

  • 30 combat clashes are reported in the Kurakhiv direction;

  • The Russian army attacked 14 times in the Vremiv direction;

  • In the Orykhiv direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 3 enemy attacks;

  • In the Dnieper direction, the Russians tried to launch an attack once.

