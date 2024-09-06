Air defense forces shot down 27 drones during the new Russian attack on Ukraine

During the night and morning of September 6, the aggressor country Russia attacked peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages with missiles and attack drones. The dogfight is still going on.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on September 6 — the first details

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the enemy used one Kh-59 guided air missile and one Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace of the Luhansk and Bryansk regions for the new air attack.

In addition, 44 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type were also used (launch areas — Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Crimea).

In order to shoot down enemy targets, the following were involved: aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, as of 8:00 a.m., 27 attack UAVs were shot down. 8 UAVs — lost in location on the territory of Ukraine (probably fell under the influence of EW devices), one UAV returned in the direction of occupied Donetsk region. Several more aerial targets (probably strike drones) are observed in the airspace to the north. Combat work continues! — says the message. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that air defense worked in many regions of Ukraine, namely: in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Sumy regions.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

The wreckage of "Shakhed" fell near Lviv and a fire started

This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy. He said that on the night of September 6, due to the fall of the wreckage of "Shakhed", a fire broke out near the Lviv community.

According to the mayor, warehouses near the village of Malekhiv started burning.

According to the latest information, no one was injured in the enemy attack.