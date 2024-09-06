A fire broke out near Lviv after an attack by Russian drones

A fire broke out near Lviv as a result of a drone attack. According to the latest data, there are no casualties.
Points of attention
- A fire broke out near Lviv due to an attack by Russian drones.
- Lviv rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.
- Russian drones were also recorded in the Kyiv region.
Russia's attack on the Lviv region on September 6. What is known
The first details were shared by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy.
According to him, on the night of September 6, due to the fall of the wreckage of "Shakhed", a fire broke out near the Lviv community.
Warehouses near the village of Malekhiv began to burn.
Rescuers immediately arrived at the scene and started extinguishing the fire.
Andriy Sadovy also added that there is currently no information about the victims.
As reported by the press service of the Lviv State Emergency Service, at 4:42 a.m. firefighters extinguished the fire. 32 rescuers and 6 units of special equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.
They also officially confirmed that there were no injuries or deaths as a result of the incident.
The Air Defense Forces operates in the Kyiv region
On the morning of September 6, Russian drones were also recorded in the Kyiv region trying to destroy Ukrainian air defense forces.
The local authorities called on residents to stay in shelters, as well as to observe informational silence and not record or post the work of air defense on the network.
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the movement of a Russian UAV in the direction of Bila Tserkva from the northeast.
In addition, it is indicated that there is still a threat of attack drones for Chernihiv Oblast.
