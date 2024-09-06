A fire broke out near Lviv after an attack by Russian drones

A fire broke out near Lviv as a result of a drone attack. According to the latest data, there are no casualties.

Russia's attack on the Lviv region on September 6. What is known

The first details were shared by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy.

According to him, on the night of September 6, due to the fall of the wreckage of "Shakhed", a fire broke out near the Lviv community.

Warehouses near the village of Malekhiv began to burn.

Rescuers immediately arrived at the scene and started extinguishing the fire.

Andriy Sadovy also added that there is currently no information about the victims.

On the territory of our community, everything is calm this time. Once again, we thank the air defense forces, he wrote. Share

As reported by the press service of the Lviv State Emergency Service, at 4:42 a.m. firefighters extinguished the fire. 32 rescuers and 6 units of special equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

They also officially confirmed that there were no injuries or deaths as a result of the incident.

The rescuers of the Lviv region extinguished a fire caused by enemy shelling. Tonight, due to the fall of the wreckage of the drone, in the village of A fire broke out in Murovane in the Lviv district. At the time of the arrival of the fire and rescue units at the place of the call, 4 heavy trucks were on fire, the State Emergency Service said. Share

The Air Defense Forces operates in the Kyiv region

On the morning of September 6, Russian drones were also recorded in the Kyiv region trying to destroy Ukrainian air defense forces.

An unmanned aerial vehicle was detected in the airspace. The air defense forces are working on their goals, says the message of Kyiv OVA. Share

The local authorities called on residents to stay in shelters, as well as to observe informational silence and not record or post the work of air defense on the network.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the movement of a Russian UAV in the direction of Bila Tserkva from the northeast.

In addition, it is indicated that there is still a threat of attack drones for Chernihiv Oblast.