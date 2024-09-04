Germany ordered 17 IRIS-T systems for Ukraine

According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, his team ordered additional IRIS-T air defense systems of various configurations for the Bundeswehr and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Berlin will strengthen Ukraine's air defense

The German leader made this statement during a visit to a military base near the city of Kiel on September 4.

Olaf Scholz drew attention to the fact that the purchase of six IRIS-T systems for the Bundeswehr plays a major role in strengthening the European air defense initiative "Sky Shield". As you know, 21 states are its participants.

In addition, the chancellor officially confirmed the order of 17 IRIS-T systems for Ukraine.

According to the information agency DPA, we are talking about 8 medium-range systems (SLM) and another 9 short-range (SLS).

What is also important to understand is that four SLM and three SLS systems are already in Ukraine.

According to Olaf Scholz, these systems helped Ukrainian defenders shoot down more than 250 Russian missiles, drones and drones and save many lives.

Four of them — two each of medium and short range — will be sent by the end of this year, and the rest — from the next... This shows that German support for Ukraine does not stop. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

As already mentioned on September 3, the lower house of the Romanian Parliament voted in favor of a draft law that would provide an opportunity to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

This decision was made against the background of the fact that many fragments of Russian drones were flying into the territory of the country when the Russian army struck Ukrainian ports.

The day before, the Romanian government sent the relevant law to the parliament for approval. As soon as President Klaus Iohannis signs the draft law, the government will issue an order to transfer Patriot to Ukraine, the journalists note. Share

It is also worth adding that the official Bucharest has already voiced its demand to provide Patriot to Ukraine.