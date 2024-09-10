Air defense forces shot down 38 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On September 10, the Russian occupiers launched two rockets and 46 "martyrs" against Ukraine. Anti-aircraft defense managed to destroy 38 drones.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, the Russian occupiers struck with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea, an Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace over the Black Sea, and 46 Shahed-type strike UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Yeisk — RF) .

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 38 attack UAVs were shot down.

It is noted that 3 drones left the controlled airspace of Ukraine, 1 — in the direction of Russia, 2 — in the direction of the occupied Luhansk region. Another 3 enemy UAVs were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine (probably fell under the influence of EW devices).

The air attack of the occupiers was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, units of the Reb of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air Defense Forces worked in 13 regions — Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Poltava.

The Russian Federation has launched more than 800 air defense systems and almost 300 drones over Ukraine over the past week

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported, in just one week, Russia used more than 800 guided aerial bombs, almost 300 Shaheds, and more than 60 missiles of various types against our people.

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed out, terror can be reliably stopped only in one way — by strikes on Russian military airfields, on their bases, on the logistics of Russian terror.