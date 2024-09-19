More than 20 Leopard tanks and 60 thousand ammunition. Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine

On September 19, Germany handed Ukraine a new package of military aid. It includes two dozen Leopard 1 A5 tanks and more than 60,000 155-mm shells.
What was included in the new package of military aid to Ukraine from Germany
The new aid package included, in particular:
22 Leopard tanks with spare parts for them;
22 MRAP armored vehicles;
five tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn and one Warthog;
three Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery installations;
two TRML-4D radars;
61 thousand 155-mm artillery ammunition;
reconnaissance drones VECTOR (30 units), RQ-35 Heidrun (20), Songbird (12) and Hornet XR (six);
20 surface drones;
three BIBER armored cars;
one DACHS armored engineering vehicle;
six WISENT 1 demining machines;
materials for disposal of explosive ammunition;
two AMPS self-defense systems for helicopters;
two border patrol cars;
112 cars (trucks, minibuses, SUVs);
eight Zetros tankers;
10 MG3 machine guns;
one million cartridges for small arms;
12 self-propelled howitzers PzH 2000;
16 ground surveillance radar stations.
Germany is preparing emergency military aid to Ukraine
At the request of the Ministry of Defense, the finance department turned to the budget committee of the parliament with a request to approve additional expenses.
The Ministry of Finance emphasizes the need for urgent implementation of this condition so that the measures can be implemented during 2024 and have an impact in the near future.
