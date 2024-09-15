Biden announced a substantial package of military aid to Ukraine until the end of September

The USA is preparing a large-scale aid package for Ukraine. It is planned to be announced by the end of September.

What is known about the new military aid package to Ukraine from the USA

As US President National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during the 20th annual YES meeting in Kyiv, he holds daily meetings with his team to determine what means and tools need to be implemented to stabilize the front and prevent any breakthroughs from Russia , which could lead to strategic advantages for it.

Sullivan recalled that in April of this year there were significant fears about a possible breakthrough on the front line. However, over the following months, Ukrainian defenses were significantly strengthened at key points, and Ukraine also took decisive steps forward.

Sullivan emphasized that the issue is not political will, but complex logistical and operational challenges associated with the delivery of the necessary weapons to the front.

He also noted that the US is transferring 155-mm shells to Ukraine as quickly as possible, literally removing them from the production lines and immediately delivering them to the front line.

As an example of support, he cited the decision to divert to Ukraine all Patriot missiles scheduled for transfer to allies over the next 12 months.

I'm proud of what we've already done, but as President Zelenskyi said, given the challenges Ukraine is facing, we need to do more and better, and I agree with that, — concluded Sullivan.

Ukraine will receive new aid from Britain

On September 11, in Kyiv, British Foreign Minister David Lammy announced the provision of a new aid package to Ukraine. Its value is more than 780 million dollars.

Great Britain's support for Ukraine is unwavering. Our support commitment of more than £600m ($780m) is the latest installment of our ongoing support for Ukraine. This will provide vital support to Ukrainians who will continue to endure relentless Russian attacks.

Britain will provide Ukraine with $310 million for humanitarian needs and $484 million in loan guarantees provided by the World Bank to support vital public services, including support for schools and hospitals, civil servant pay and pension funding.