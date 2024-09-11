Latvia announced a new military aid package for Ukraine

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinia announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. It will include armored personnel carriers and solar panels.

What is known about Latvia's military aid to Ukraine

I am glad to welcome the Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinia to Kyiv. He thanked the Latvian government and people for concrete and consistent steps that strengthen Ukraine. In particular, for the "UAV Coalition for Ukraine" initiative and the supply of drones for our soldiers. During our meeting, Mrs. Silinia announced another package of military support, which will include armored personnel carriers, — said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. Share

It is noted that the prime ministers also discussed expanding cooperation between defense companies and strengthening the Ukrainian military on the battlefield.

Latvia also continues to support sanctions against Russia and is a reliable ally of Ukraine in its integration into the EU and NATO.

Our Latvian friends provide assistance with energy equipment and plan to transfer solar panels for hospitals to Ukraine, Shmyhal added. Share

What is known about the visit of Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinia to Kyiv

Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinia arrived on a working visit to Ukraine. Her visit will last until September 13

As noted, during the visit, Silinia will meet with Ukrainian officials and participate in discussions regarding further military, political, humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine, as well as its path to joining the European Union and NATO.

The Prime Minister of Latvia emphasized the importance of supporting the Ukrainian people, who "heroically and selflessly defend their land, European values and security." According to him, Latvia firmly and steadfastly stands by Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor.

Earlier, the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds announced the transfer of the largest number of drones from local manufacturing companies to Ukraine.