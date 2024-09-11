Latvia announced a new military aid package for Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinia announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. It will include armored personnel carriers and solar panels.

  • Latvia has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes armored personnel carriers and solar panels.
  • Latvia's support is aimed at supporting Ukrainian troops in the fight against the aggressor and strengthening the country's security.
  • As part of the Latvian Prime Minister's visit to Kyiv, the expansion of defense cooperation and Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO are being discussed.
  • Latvia supports sanctions against Russia and acts as a reliable ally for Ukraine in the process of integration into international structures.

What is known about Latvia's military aid to Ukraine

I am glad to welcome the Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinia to Kyiv. He thanked the Latvian government and people for concrete and consistent steps that strengthen Ukraine. In particular, for the "UAV Coalition for Ukraine" initiative and the supply of drones for our soldiers. During our meeting, Mrs. Silinia announced another package of military support, which will include armored personnel carriers, — said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

It is noted that the prime ministers also discussed expanding cooperation between defense companies and strengthening the Ukrainian military on the battlefield.

Latvia also continues to support sanctions against Russia and is a reliable ally of Ukraine in its integration into the EU and NATO.

Our Latvian friends provide assistance with energy equipment and plan to transfer solar panels for hospitals to Ukraine, Shmyhal added.

What is known about the visit of Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinia to Kyiv

Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinia arrived on a working visit to Ukraine. Her visit will last until September 13

As noted, during the visit, Silinia will meet with Ukrainian officials and participate in discussions regarding further military, political, humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine, as well as its path to joining the European Union and NATO.

The Prime Minister of Latvia emphasized the importance of supporting the Ukrainian people, who "heroically and selflessly defend their land, European values and security." According to him, Latvia firmly and steadfastly stands by Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor.

Earlier, the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds announced the transfer of the largest number of drones from local manufacturing companies to Ukraine. 

The largest batch from Latvian manufacturers — 1,400 drones — is ready to be sent to Ukraine. This completes the procurement by the Ministry of Defense of more than 2,700 drones of the Latvian industry for Ukraine, Spruds noted.

