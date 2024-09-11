Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinia arrived in Kyiv. What is the purpose of the visit
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinia arrived in Kyiv. What is the purpose of the visit

Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinia arrived in Kyiv. What is the purpose of the visit
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinia arrived on a working visit to Ukraine. Her visit will last until September 13.

Points of attention

  • The Prime Minister of Latvia arrived in Kyiv on a working visit to meet with Ukrainian officials.
  • The visit is dedicated to the discussion of support for Ukraine in the military, political, humanitarian and financial spheres.
  • Latvia provides significant support to Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor, transferring a record number of drones.
  • The head of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia announced the transfer of 1,400 drones to Ukraine, a total of 3,000 drones have already been transferred.
  • Latvia supports Ukraine on the path to joining the European Union and NATO, emphasizing the importance of freedom, security and European values.

What is known about the visit of Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinia to Kyiv

As noted, during the visit, Silinia will meet with Ukrainian officials and participate in discussions regarding further military, political, humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine, as well as its path to joining the European Union and NATO.

The Prime Minister of Latvia emphasized the importance of supporting the Ukrainian people, who "heroically and selflessly defend their land, European values and security." According to him, Latvia firmly and steadfastly stands by Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor.

By the way, Silinya posted a video of her arrival in the capital of Ukraine on Twitter.

Morning in Kyiv. Latvia will be with the Ukrainian people until their victory, and will always support Ukraine on the way to the European Union and NATO! Glory to Ukraine! — wrote Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinia

Latvia is preparing to transfer a record number of drones to Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds announced the transfer of the largest number of drones from local manufacturing companies to Ukraine. 

The largest batch from Latvian manufacturers — 1,400 drones — is ready to be sent to Ukraine. This concludes the Ministry of Defense's purchase of over 2,700 Latvian industrial drones for Ukraine, Spruds said.

He emphasized that, in general, Latvia has already handed over 3,000 combat drones of various types and characteristics to Ukraine.

Together with Latvian companies, we will continue to provide support to the victory of Ukraine, — emphasized the head of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Swedish and German fighter jets intercepted Russian planes near Latvia
Swedish and German fighter jets intercepted Russian planes near Latvia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Latvia is preparing to transfer a record number of drones to Ukraine
drone

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?