Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinia arrived in Kyiv. What is the purpose of the visit

Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinia arrived on a working visit to Ukraine. Her visit will last until September 13.

What is known about the visit of Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinia to Kyiv

As noted, during the visit, Silinia will meet with Ukrainian officials and participate in discussions regarding further military, political, humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine, as well as its path to joining the European Union and NATO.

The Prime Minister of Latvia emphasized the importance of supporting the Ukrainian people, who "heroically and selflessly defend their land, European values and security." According to him, Latvia firmly and steadfastly stands by Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor.

By the way, Silinya posted a video of her arrival in the capital of Ukraine on Twitter.

Rīts Kijivā. Latvija būs kopā ar Ukrainas tautu līdz tās uzvarai!



Ранок у Києві. Латвія буде з українським народом до його перемоги, і завжди підтримуватиме Україну на шляху до Європейського Союзу та НАТО! Слава Україні! 🇱🇻🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/yK22cqQX9J — Evika Siliņa 🇱🇻🇺🇦 (@EvikaSilina) September 11, 2024

Morning in Kyiv. Latvia will be with the Ukrainian people until their victory, and will always support Ukraine on the way to the European Union and NATO! Glory to Ukraine! — wrote Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinia Share

Latvia is preparing to transfer a record number of drones to Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds announced the transfer of the largest number of drones from local manufacturing companies to Ukraine.

The largest batch from Latvian manufacturers — 1,400 drones — is ready to be sent to Ukraine. This concludes the Ministry of Defense's purchase of over 2,700 Latvian industrial drones for Ukraine, Spruds said. Share

He emphasized that, in general, Latvia has already handed over 3,000 combat drones of various types and characteristics to Ukraine.