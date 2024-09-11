Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinia arrived in Kyiv. What is the purpose of the visit

Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinia arrived on a working visit to Ukraine. Her visit will last until September 13.
What is known about the visit of Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinia to Kyiv
As noted, during the visit, Silinia will meet with Ukrainian officials and participate in discussions regarding further military, political, humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine, as well as its path to joining the European Union and NATO.
The Prime Minister of Latvia emphasized the importance of supporting the Ukrainian people, who "heroically and selflessly defend their land, European values and security." According to him, Latvia firmly and steadfastly stands by Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor.
By the way, Silinya posted a video of her arrival in the capital of Ukraine on Twitter.
Rīts Kijivā. Latvija būs kopā ar Ukrainas tautu līdz tās uzvarai!— Evika Siliņa 🇱🇻🇺🇦 (@EvikaSilina) September 11, 2024
Ранок у Києві. Латвія буде з українським народом до його перемоги, і завжди підтримуватиме Україну на шляху до Європейського Союзу та НАТО! Слава Україні! 🇱🇻🇺🇦
Latvia is preparing to transfer a record number of drones to Ukraine
The head of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds announced the transfer of the largest number of drones from local manufacturing companies to Ukraine.
He emphasized that, in general, Latvia has already handed over 3,000 combat drones of various types and characteristics to Ukraine.
