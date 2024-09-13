Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid worth 118 million euros from Finland

The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, decided to supply additional defense equipment to Ukraine at the government's proposal.

Ukraine will receive new military aid from Finland

This is the 25th delivery of military equipment from Finland.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Finland.

The cost of the new equipment package is approximately 118 million euros, and the total amount of military aid provided by Finland since the beginning of the war has reached 2.3 billion euros.

The cost of the new equipment package is approximately 118 million euros, and the total amount of military aid provided by Finland since the beginning of the war has reached 2.3 billion euros.

The military situation in Ukraine remains serious. Finland, as promised, will continue to provide material assistance. Our message to partners is not to give up. Antti Häkkiänen Minister of Defense of Finland

Details about the content, terms and methods of delivery of aid are not disclosed for security reasons.

On June 28, Finnish President Alexander Stubb supported the government's proposal to allocate another package of military aid to Ukraine.

It is noted that this will be the 24th batch of military aid from Finland to Ukraine. Details of the package are not disclosed, but it is said that it will cost Helsinki approximately 159 million euros ($170 million).

Since the beginning of the full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, Finland has provided our country with aid in the amount of 2.2 billion euros (2.35 billion dollars)

Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's unjustified aggression. It is not only about Ukraine, but also about the right of all free nations to a dignified existence. We Finns have learned from our own history how important this issue is, said Defense Minister Antti Häkkanen. Share

The Ministry of Defense also said that in the first project of changes to the budget for 2024, Finland allocated the necessary funds to participate in the Czech initiative on the joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine.