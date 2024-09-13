Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid worth 118 million euros from Finland

The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, decided to supply additional defense equipment to Ukraine at the government's proposal.
Points of attention
- Finland has approved a new package of military aid worth 118 million euros to support Ukraine in the midst of a serious military situation.
- This marks the 25th delivery of military equipment from Finland to Ukraine, with a total of 2.3 billion euros in aid provided since the beginning of the war.
- The Finnish President and Minister of Defense expressed their unwavering support for Ukraine's fight against Russia's aggression, highlighting the importance of all free nations' right to a dignified existence.
- The details of the aid package, including its content, terms, and delivery methods, are kept confidential for security reasons.
- In addition to this new aid package, Finland has also allocated funds to participate in a joint initiative for purchasing ammunition for Ukraine, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to supporting the country.
Ukraine will receive new military aid from Finland
This is the 25th delivery of military equipment from Finland.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Finland.
The cost of the new equipment package is approximately 118 million euros, and the total amount of military aid provided by Finland since the beginning of the war has reached 2.3 billion euros.
Details about the content, terms and methods of delivery of aid are not disclosed for security reasons.
Finland will send a new package of military aid to Ukraine
On June 28, Finnish President Alexander Stubb supported the government's proposal to allocate another package of military aid to Ukraine.
It is noted that this will be the 24th batch of military aid from Finland to Ukraine. Details of the package are not disclosed, but it is said that it will cost Helsinki approximately 159 million euros ($170 million).
Since the beginning of the full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, Finland has provided our country with aid in the amount of 2.2 billion euros (2.35 billion dollars)
The Ministry of Defense also said that in the first project of changes to the budget for 2024, Finland allocated the necessary funds to participate in the Czech initiative on the joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine.
