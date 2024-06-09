Finland supplies Ukraine with the latest weapons

The Ukrainian army receives the latest innovations of the Finnish defense industry, some of which are still under development.

Ukraine receives weapons from Finland that are still under development

Head of the Department of Military Economics of the Finnish Defense Forces Lieutenant General Mikko Heiskanen stated that not only old defense materials stored in warehouses are exported to Ukraine.

Also, the Ukrainian army receives the latest innovations of the Finnish defense industry, some of which are still at the development stage.

Reviews about the use of Finnish products were positive, — noted a military official. Share

According to Heiskanen, production reserves made by the defense forces for Finnish companies can be activated for use in support of Ukraine. This requires only political will and additional funding.

The Defense Forces of Finland believe that the experience of using their weapons in Ukraine will be useful for the development of the latest Finnish military equipment.

Aid to Ukraine from Finland

Finland actively supports Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. In February 2024, Finland sent the 22nd package of defense aid to Ukraine.

In general, the value of defense materials supplied by Finland to Ukraine during the war exceeded 1.8 billion euros.

In April, Ukraine and Finland signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of security and long-term support.