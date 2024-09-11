Britain provides Ukraine with a new aid package. What will go in there

On September 11, in Kyiv, British Foreign Minister David Lammy announced the provision of a new aid package to Ukraine. Its value is more than 780 million dollars.
Ukraine will receive new aid from Britain
This was reported by the press service of the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Britain will provide Ukraine with $310 million for humanitarian needs and $484 million in loan guarantees provided by the World Bank to support vital public services, including supporting schools and hospitals, paying civil servants and funding pensions.
Aid to Ukraine from Britain
Britain announced a preliminary package of military aid to Ukraine on July 7. This was done by the new British Defense Minister John Healy during a visit to Odesa.
The package included high-precision Brimstone missiles, ammunition and artillery guns.
Also, Ukraine and Great Britain concluded an agreement on the development of defense capabilities. It provides for the supply, repair and production of weapons.
