Britain provides Ukraine with a new aid package. What will go in there
Ukraine and Britain
Source:  online.ua

On September 11, in Kyiv, British Foreign Minister David Lammy announced the provision of a new aid package to Ukraine. Its value is more than 780 million dollars.

  • Britain is providing Ukraine with a new aid package worth more than $780 million, comprising humanitarian support, loan guarantees, and military assistance to strengthen defense capabilities.
  • The aid will support Ukrainian schools, hospitals, civil servants, and pensions, demonstrating Britain's unwavering commitment to helping Ukraine amidst relentless Russian attacks.
  • The new aid package includes hundreds of air defense missiles, artillery ammunition, and armored vehicles to boost Ukraine's defense capabilities by the end of the year.
  • Ukraine and Great Britain have signed an agreement for the development of defense capabilities, focusing on cooperation in the supply, repair, and production of weapons to enhance Ukraine's defense.
  • Britain's support for Ukraine includes $310 million for humanitarian needs and $484 million in loan guarantees, aiding vital public services such as schools, hospitals, civil servants, and pensions.

Ukraine will receive new aid from Britain

This was reported by the press service of the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Great Britain's support for Ukraine is unwavering. Our support commitment of more than £600m ($780m) is the latest installment of our ongoing support for Ukraine. This will provide vital support to Ukrainians who will continue to endure relentless Russian attacks.

David Lammy

David Lammy

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain

Britain will provide Ukraine with $310 million for humanitarian needs and $484 million in loan guarantees provided by the World Bank to support vital public services, including supporting schools and hospitals, paying civil servants and funding pensions.

In addition, British Defense Minister John Healy also announced today that hundreds of additional anti-aircraft missiles, tens of thousands of additional artillery ammunition and more armored vehicles will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of this year.

Aid to Ukraine from Britain

Britain announced a preliminary package of military aid to Ukraine on July 7. This was done by the new British Defense Minister John Healy during a visit to Odesa.

The package included high-precision Brimstone missiles, ammunition and artillery guns.

Also, Ukraine and Great Britain concluded an agreement on the development of defense capabilities. It provides for the supply, repair and production of weapons.

