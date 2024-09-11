Britain provides Ukraine with a new aid package. What will go in there

On September 11, in Kyiv, British Foreign Minister David Lammy announced the provision of a new aid package to Ukraine. Its value is more than 780 million dollars.

Ukraine will receive new aid from Britain

This was reported by the press service of the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Great Britain's support for Ukraine is unwavering. Our support commitment of more than £600m ($780m) is the latest installment of our ongoing support for Ukraine. This will provide vital support to Ukrainians who will continue to endure relentless Russian attacks. David Lammy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain

Britain will provide Ukraine with $310 million for humanitarian needs and $484 million in loan guarantees provided by the World Bank to support vital public services, including supporting schools and hospitals, paying civil servants and funding pensions.

In addition, British Defense Minister John Healy also announced today that hundreds of additional anti-aircraft missiles, tens of thousands of additional artillery ammunition and more armored vehicles will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of this year.

Aid to Ukraine from Britain

Britain announced a preliminary package of military aid to Ukraine on July 7. This was done by the new British Defense Minister John Healy during a visit to Odesa.

The package included high-precision Brimstone missiles, ammunition and artillery guns.

Also, Ukraine and Great Britain concluded an agreement on the development of defense capabilities. It provides for the supply, repair and production of weapons.