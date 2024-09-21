Drones attacked the GRAU arsenal in the Tver region and the ammunition warehouse

On the night of September 21, a new powerful "cotton" thundered in different parts of Russia. According to the latest data, an ammunition warehouse in the Kuban and an arsenal of the GRAU of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the Tver region were hit by drones. Currently, large-scale fires are raging there.

The drone attack on Russia on September 21 — the first details

According to local residents, the drone attack was recorded in the Tikhoretsk district of the Krasnodar Territory.

After the impact of the drones, a large-scale fire and detonation began. The authorities on the spot immediately announced the evacuation of the local population from the village near which the "cotton" thundered.

Telegram channel "Astra" reports that it is about an attack on a warehouse with ammunition.

What's more, drones also flew to the Tver region again — residents of Toropets and nearby settlements heard explosions.

According to preliminary data, the 23rd GRAU arsenal was attacked by drones in the village of Zhovtnevo, Tver region.

Satellite images indicate that the fire has covered the entire territory of the arsenal.

The governor of the Tver region reported on the alleged downed drones and the work of emergency services on the ground.

How the Russian authorities comment on the new drone attack

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the destruction of 101 UAVs that night. Of them: