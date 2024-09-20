Massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 61 drones and missiles

On the night of September 20, the aggressor country Russia again attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with a large number of drones and 4 missiles. Air defense forces managed to destroy most of the enemy targets.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on September 20 — the first details

As reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during the new attack, the enemy attacked the Donetsk region with three missiles of an unknown type, and the Dnipropetrovsk region with a Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the TOT of the Zaporizhia region.

In addition, the Russian army used 70 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Yeisk — RF).

In order to destroy enemy targets, Ukraine involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 61 attack UAVs and one Kh-59 guided air missile were shot down. As a result of the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, nine enemy drones were lost in location in several regions of Ukraine (information about casualties or destruction was not received), the message says. Share

Air defense forces of Ukraine worked during the night in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

What is known about the situation in the regions

According to the latest data, in the Cherkasy region, air defense forces successfully destroyed 13 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, reported the head of OVA Ihor Taburets.

According to him, none of the civilians were injured as a result of the enemy's attack.

Despite this, there were fires in the forest due to falling debris — the fire has already been tamed.

In addition, it is indicated that in one of the villages of the Lviv district of the Lviv region, the fragments of the drone damaged a 2-story household building. No one was hurt.

Photo: facebook.com/LVIVDSNS

PPO worked in Ivano-Frankivsk region. No casualties or damage.

In two districts of the Kyiv region, the grass was burning due to the debris of the downed targets. The fires have been extinguished.