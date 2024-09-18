Ukraine will receive the SAMP/T air defense system from Italy by the end of September

Italy will deliver the second SAMP-T air defense system to Ukraine by the end of September.

Minister of Defense of Italy Guido Crozetto announced that Italy will deliver the SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine by the end of September.

By the end of the month, the new SAMP-T system will be delivered to Ukraine, Crozetto assured. Share

The minister also emphasized that in Italy they know "how much each minute of delay costs."

SAMP-T (Surface-to-Air Missile Platform — Terminal) is a modern anti-aircraft missile complex developed jointly by France and Italy. It is designed to intercept ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as aircraft flying at low altitudes.

Military aid for Ukraine from Italy

During the Peace Summit, Antonio Tajani announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. He also invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to visit Italy and assured of constant support from his country.

In addition, at the beginning of May, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto reported that his country was preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

We have always said that Ukraine should be helped in every possible way, and we are doing it, but we have also always ruled out direct intervention of our military in the conflict. Share

Italy will increase military aid to Ukraine in 2025 to 1.7 billion euros. Italian Prime Minister George Maloney will undertake such a commitment at the NATO summit currently taking place in Washington.

To date, Italy has provided Ukraine with 8 packages of military aid, including anti-aircraft missiles, artillery, armored vehicles and ammunition.

Italian instructors also teach Ukrainian soldiers to use Western weapons.