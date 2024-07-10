Italy increases its military aid for Ukraine to €1.7 billion by 2025

Italy will increase military aid to Ukraine to 1.7 billion euros in 2025. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni will make this commitment at the NATO summit currently taking place in Washington.

The publication notes that this is Italy's share in NATO's discussion of a 40 billion dollar aid to Ukraine. Half of the contributions (flexibly divided between direct military aid, goods and services, and training) will come from the United States, and another 20 billion euros will come from the European countries of the North Atlantic Alliance.

In 2022, Rome promised to give Ukraine military aid worth about 1.2 billion euros every year.

Aid to Ukraine from Italy

Italy has provided Ukraine with 8 military aid packages, including anti-aircraft missiles, artillery, armoured vehicles and ammunition.

Italian instructors also teach Ukrainian soldiers to use Western weapons.

Although the exact types and quantity of delivered weapons are not disclosed, they play a significant role in strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities.

It was reported that Italy will transfer SAMP/T to Ukraine as part of a new aid package.