Italy announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The head of the Italian Foreign Ministry, Antoni Tajani, as part of his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, announced his country's readiness to send a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

  • Italy has declared its commitment to providing military aid to Ukraine as a show of support and solidarity in the face of the conflict with Russia.
  • The Italian Foreign Ministry is prepared to send a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine to enhance its capabilities in tracking and intercepting targets amid escalating tensions.
  • Italy has clarified that it will not use its weapons to attack Russia or send soldiers to intervene in the conflict, but instead focuses on supporting Ukraine's recovery and restoration.
  • The EU countries, including Italy, are not part of the $50 billion loan secured by frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, with the responsibility falling on the USA, Canada, Great Britain, and possibly Japan.
  • Italy's invitation to President Zelensky to visit Italy highlights the nation's ongoing commitment to assisting Ukraine and ensuring that it has the support it needs during these challenging times.

Italy is ready to allocate a new aid package to Ukraine

Tajani, in particular, invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to visit Italy and assured that Kyiv can always count on support.

The head of the Italian Foreign Ministry criticized the actions of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin against the background of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine.

Italy is interested in ensuring that we do not lose sight of Ukraine. Unfortunately, Putin does not show positive signs of desire for peace... Mr. Zelensky, come to us in Italy. We are ready to send a new package of armed aid as well, but we will also support the recovery of Ukraine. Count on us, count on Italy, - stressed Tajani.

According to Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni, EU countries will not provide funds to Ukraine as part of a $50 billion loan secured by frozen Russian assets.

She noted that the USA, Canada, Great Britain and possibly Japan should provide this loan to Ukraine.

As of now, European states are not involved in this loan. Given the fact that all these assets are frozen in Europe, Europe is already involved in determining the guarantee mechanism for the payment of this loan, Maloni emphasized.

What help can Ukraine get from Italy

Italy may send a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine.

The SAMP/T system, also known as MAMBA, is known to be a Franco-Italian battery. It can track dozens of targets and intercept 10 at a time.

At the same time, earlier the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani, stated that his country is against using its own weapons to attack Russia.

In addition, he added that "we will not send a single Italian soldier to fight in Ukraine, because we are not at war with Russia."

Додати до обраного
