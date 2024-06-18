Italy prepares military aid package to Ukraine, including Storm Shadow missiles

Italy may transfer long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine in another package of military aid.
Points of attention
- Storm Shadow missiles have already been used successfully for military purposes, including operations against ISIS in Syria.
- In addition to the missiles, Italy will send a second Samp/T anti-aircraft system to Ukraine.
- Germany also allocated a new military aid package to Ukraine, including Leopard 1 tanks, IRIS-T air defence systems and other weapons.
Italy plans to transfer long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine
According to Fatto Quotidiano sources, the ninth arms package for Ukraine, which Defense Minister Guido Crozetto will present to the parliament by the end of the month, will contain not only the Samp-T air defence system but also a batch of long-range Storm Shadow missiles capable of potentially hitting the territory of the Russian Federation.
Storm Shadow missiles were adopted relatively recently — in 2002. However, since then, these missiles have been used several times in Royal Air Force operations, including in Iraq, Libya, and against Islamic State militants in Syria.
In 2011, British aviation used precisely this type of missile to attack Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi's bunkers in Sirte.
Italy will also send the second Franco-Italian Samp/T air defence system to Ukraine.
Germany allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine
Germany allocated a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. It includes IRIS-T air defence systems, HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and Leopard 1 tanks.
The new aid package includes:
10 Leopard 1A1 tanks and ammunition for them;
20 tracked Marder infantry vehicles and ammunition;
3 HIMARS reactive artillery systems;
2 Dachs armoured engineering vehicles;
21,000 155 mm calibre ammunition, 128 smoke/lighting projectiles of the same calibre;
means for disposal of explosive objects;
100 Haenel CR308 rifles, 85 Haenel HLR338 sniper rifles, 100 Haenel MK556 assault rifles;
4 million cartridges for small arms;
100 night vision devices.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-