Italy prepares military aid package to Ukraine, including Storm Shadow missiles

Italy may transfer long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine in another package of military aid.

According to Fatto Quotidiano sources, the ninth arms package for Ukraine, which Defense Minister Guido Crozetto will present to the parliament by the end of the month, will contain not only the Samp-T air defence system but also a batch of long-range Storm Shadow missiles capable of potentially hitting the territory of the Russian Federation.

Storm Shadow missiles were adopted relatively recently — in 2002. However, since then, these missiles have been used several times in Royal Air Force operations, including in Iraq, Libya, and against Islamic State militants in Syria.

In 2011, British aviation used precisely this type of missile to attack Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi's bunkers in Sirte.

Italy will also send the second Franco-Italian Samp/T air defence system to Ukraine.

Germany allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany allocated a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. It includes IRIS-T air defence systems, HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and Leopard 1 tanks.

The new aid package includes: