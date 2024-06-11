Scholz announces new aid supply to Ukraine, including Patriot systems
Scholz announces new aid supply to Ukraine, including Patriot systems

Scholz
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On June 11, German leader Olaf Scholz announced that he would provide Kyiv with new air defence equipment, primarily the Patriot air defence system, in the coming weeks and months. In addition, the Armed Forces will receive missiles and ammunition.

Points of attention

  • Germany's military aid is focused on the supply of ammunition and missiles for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
  • Scholz is convinced that a strong Ukraine can defeat Russian imperialism and called on countries to support Ukrainian air defence.
  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the security situation in the country with the German president and plans to meet with Olaf Scholz.
  • Zelenskyy's visit to Germany occurred amid discussions of Ukraine's current needs and the partnership between the cities of both countries.

Germany's new aid to Ukraine: first details

The chancellor announced his decision during a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Berlin

Olaf Scholz is convinced that a strong and free European Ukraine will "defeat Russian imperialism" and also announced the planned delivery of new batches of weapons.

The Ukrainian army's most common needs now are ammunition and weapons, especially air defence systems. Therefore, we will supply Ukraine with the third Patriot air defence system, IRIS-T installations, Gepards, missiles, and ammunition in the coming weeks and months.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of Germany

In addition, the chancellor of Germany asked those present during the country's conference to support the German initiative to increase the capacity of Ukrainian air defence "with everything they can."

Zelenskyy arrived in Germany

The official visit of the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to the Federal Republic of Germany became known on June 11.

In Germany, he already held a meeting with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

According to the Ukrainian leader, they already had time to discuss the security situation in Ukraine and current needs amid Russian attacks on the energy sector and active military operations along the entire front.

They talked about Ukraine's expectations based on the results of the inaugural Peace Summit. We also discussed the partnership between Ukrainian and German cities and communities. I thank Germany for accepting and organizing this year's International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy also plans to meet with Olaf Scholz.

