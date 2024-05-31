Germany to provide Ukraine with Patriot system and military assistance worth EUR 500 million

The German government will provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence system and EUR 500 million in aid.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany reported that the country is ready to transfer an additional Patriot air defence system to Ukraine to protect the country's skies, and the German government will allocate an additional 500 million euros in aid.

International law is clear: states that have been attacked have not only the right to defend their territory, but also the duty to defend their citizens. Our military support to Ukraine corresponds to these principles," Baerbok emphasised and added that Ukraine's allies should adhere to the principle of "one for all and all for one" in the issue of support, the German Foreign Ministry reported. Share

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, emphasised that the EU countries must maintain unwavering support and loyalty to Ukraine.

Pistorius arrived in Ukraine and announced a new aid package

The head of the German Defence Ministry, Boris Pistorius, made an unannounced visit to Odesa and announced the preparation of a new package of military aid in the amount of 500 million euros.

During a joint press conference with the head of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, Pistorius announced the preparation of a new package of military aid in the amount of 500 million euros.

As part of the package, Ukraine will receive:

medium-range missiles for IRIS-T;

short-range missiles for IRIS-T;

reconnaissance and strike drones for combat in the Black Sea region;

equipment for the repair of German artillery and Leopard tanks, which were previously transferred to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stated that there is an insufficient amount of air defence equipment in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, against the backdrop of Russia's active shelling of Kharkiv, said that two Patriot air defence systems in the city would fundamentally change the situation.

The most important problem that exists today is that the Russian Federation uses more than 3,000 KABs per person per month. It's just that thousands of aerial bombs are flying over people's heads. How to deal with it? There are not enough anti-aircraft missiles to stop thousands of aerial bombs per month, he said. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that such systems are needed to protect Kharkiv from attacks by Russian aerial bombs.

After that, it became known that during his visit to Spain, Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed with the country's government on the transfer of air defense systems. Spain should transfer additional air defence systems to Ukraine to protect against air attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Zelenskyy refused to disclose the details of these agreements until Ukraine receives the promised systems.