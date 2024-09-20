The situation at the front. Russian army again suffered tremendous losses

During September 19, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,340 Russian invaders. In addition, they managed to destroy 39 troop-carrying AFVs, 35 artillery systems and 20 tanks of the enemy.
Points of attention
- The Russian army suffered significant losses during the hostilities at the front.
- Ukrainian soldiers are successfully defending their positions on various front lines.
- The situation in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions remains quite difficult.
Losses of the Russian army as of September 20, 2024:
The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 20.09.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 639,480 (+1,340) people,
tanks — 8,725 (+20) units,
roop-carrying AFVs — 17,132 (+39) units,
artillery systems — 18,212 (+35) units,
MLRS — 1189 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 949 (+2) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,469 (+52) units,
cruise missiles — 2,593 (+1) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,898 (+59) units,
special equipment — 3,115 (+6) units.
What is known about the situation at the front on September 19-20
During the past day, 163 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian defenders and the Russian occupiers.
The Russian army carried out 61 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 88 anti-aircraft missiles. Moreover, the enemy used 587 kamikaze drones and fired more than 3,500 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.
In the Kharkiv direction, they tried to break through 3 times near Vovchansk and Tykhi;
In the Kupyan direction, 11 assaults by the Russian army were recorded, two of which are still ongoing;
Ukrainian soldiers had to stop the enemy's offensive 28 times in the Lyman direction;
In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy also suffered a setback during combat clashes near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Ivano-Daryivka, and Vyimka. There were 7 attacks;
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made 2 unsuccessful attempts to advance;
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the Defense Forces of Ukraine 12 times near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, and Nelipivka;
It is still extremely difficult in the Pokrovsky direction, because there the Russian invaders tried 36 times to break through the defense of our armed forces;
It is the hottest today in the Kurakhiv direction. The enemy, supported by aviation, attacked Ukrainian forces 49 times. There is still a lot of fighting going on there;
In the Vremiv direction, the invaders made 5 breakthrough attempts;
In the Orichiv direction, the enemy is also trying to advance, but without success;
In the Dnieper direction, the Russians were defeated, attacking the defensive lines of the Ukrainian defenders.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-