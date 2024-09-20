The situation at the front. Russian army again suffered tremendous losses

During September 19, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,340 Russian invaders. In addition, they managed to destroy 39 troop-carrying AFVs, 35 artillery systems and 20 tanks of the enemy.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 20, 2024:

The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 20.09.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 639,480 (+1,340) people,

tanks — 8,725 (+20) units,

roop-carrying AFVs — 17,132 (+39) units,

artillery systems — 18,212 (+35) units,

MLRS — 1189 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 949 (+2) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,469 (+52) units,

cruise missiles — 2,593 (+1) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,898 (+59) units,

special equipment — 3,115 (+6) units.

What is known about the situation at the front on September 19-20

During the past day, 163 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian defenders and the Russian occupiers.

The Russian army carried out 61 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 88 anti-aircraft missiles. Moreover, the enemy used 587 kamikaze drones and fired more than 3,500 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.