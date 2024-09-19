Corrected strikes on the city and positions of the Armed Forces. The SBU detained an agent of the GRU of the Russian Federation in Kharkiv

The SBU detained an agent of Russian military intelligence in Kharkiv. He corrected the missile and bomb attacks on the city and the surrounding territories.

What is known about the detained Russian agent

As the SBU reported, the agent turned out to be a 42-year-old unemployed local resident. He was recruited remotely through his pro-Kremlin posts on Telegram channels.

An employee of the Russian GRU established contact with him, offering cooperation.

The agent regularly went around the districts of Kharkiv, recording the location of the Ukrainian military and sending the coordinates via Google Maps to his curator.

The SBU detected the agent at the initial stage of his activity, which allowed to protect the positions of the Armed Forces in time.

During the searches, a phone was seized from him, which he used to photograph military facilities and communicate with the Russian GRU.

What is the punishment for an agent of the GRU of the Russian Federation

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.