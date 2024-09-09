Corrected missile and drone strikes. The SBU detained a GRU agent in Kyiv

The SBU detained an agent of Russian military intelligence. In particular, he corrected missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and carried out arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.
Points of attention
- The GRU agent was detained by the SBU for supporting Russian intelligence and committing illegal actions in Ukraine.
- He corrected missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities, using surveillance and setting video traps.
- A detained agent may be sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property for treason in Ukraine.
- The special services found in the agent's apartments equipment for observing and monitoring strikes on power lines.
- The detention of the GRU agent emphasizes the importance of fighting Russian aggression and protecting Ukraine's national security.
What is known about the detained GRU agent
As noted, the agent turned out to be a resident of Kharkiv, who was recruited by the Russian special service through the Telegram channel, where he was looking for "easy money."
On the instructions of the GRU, he arrived in Kyiv and rented an apartment overlooking the local TPP, installing a camera there to monitor the facility in real time.
The agent also set up "observation points" in another rented apartment near Kyiv and set up camouflaged video traps to monitor power line strikes in an attempt to identify the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems.
What punishment does the agent face?
During the searches, phones and video devices containing evidence of cooperation with Russian intelligence were seized from him.
The detainee was charged with treason under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
