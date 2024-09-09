Corrected missile and drone strikes. The SBU detained a GRU agent in Kyiv

The SBU detained an agent of Russian military intelligence. In particular, he corrected missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and carried out arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

What is known about the detained GRU agent

As noted, the agent turned out to be a resident of Kharkiv, who was recruited by the Russian special service through the Telegram channel, where he was looking for "easy money."

On the instructions of the GRU, he arrived in Kyiv and rented an apartment overlooking the local TPP, installing a camera there to monitor the facility in real time.

The agent also set up "observation points" in another rented apartment near Kyiv and set up camouflaged video traps to monitor power line strikes in an attempt to identify the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems.

After that, the agent returned to Kharkiv and set fire to a relay box on a strategic railway line. The SBU special operation ended with his detention in one of the Kyiv apartments, where he was setting up another camera to monitor air attacks. Share

What punishment does the agent face?

During the searches, phones and video devices containing evidence of cooperation with Russian intelligence were seized from him.