Worked in three regions. The SBU exposed the Russian intelligence network
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Worked in three regions. The SBU exposed the Russian intelligence network

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Worked in three regions. The SBU exposed the Russian intelligence network
Читати українською

Law enforcement officers neutralized the Russian intelligence network. Criminals spied on the Defense Forces and key objects of critical infrastructure.

Points of attention

 

  • Members of the network used their position to gather information and cooperate with Russian special services.
  • Detainees face life imprisonment for treason, in accordance with Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
  • The result of the traitor's cooperation was the shelling of an energy facility in Prykarpattia, which confirms the danger of agent activity.
  • The investigation into the prosecution of other persons involved in the Russian intelligence network is ongoing.

What is known about the detained agent network of the Russian Federation

As noted, the network of Russian special services operated on the territory of Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. The group included both current and former law enforcement officers who spied on Ukrainian military and strategic infrastructure facilities.

The SBU noted that two members of the network were detained in Mykolaiv. One of them turned out to be a local law enforcement officer who, since 2015, had worked for former policeman Andriy Shevchenko, a resident of the Russian intelligence agency.

Using his official position, he collected information on the movement of the Armed Forces and strategic objects, as well as transmitted data on personnel changes in law enforcement agencies.

The traitor also involved his father, who also used to be a policeman, in his activities. The result of such cooperation was the repeated shelling of one of the energy facilities in Prykarpattia. To correct the enemy's fire, the ex-militian "in the dark" used his acquaintance who lives in the territory of the western region of Ukraine.

Another task of this agent was to search for potential candidates for recruitment, in particular among former and active law enforcement officers and military personnel in the Mykolaiv region.

What is the punishment for detained Russian agents?

It is noted that the special services of the Russian Federation coordinated the work of the network through the head of Russian military intelligence and FSB employees in Crimea.

During the searches, equipment, documents and other evidence of their subversive activities were seized from the detainees. All members of the network have been charged with treason, which is punishable by life imprisonment.

An investigation is ongoing to prosecute other involved persons.

Detainees are charged with an article that provides for responsibility for treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The men face life imprisonment with confiscation of property, they are in custody.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The police have identified two Russian soldiers who killed an SBU officer in Buch
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
The police have identified two Russian soldiers who killed an SBU officer in Buch
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SSU special forces hit a Russian helicopter with an FPV drone
SSU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?