Worked in three regions. The SBU exposed the Russian intelligence network

What is known about the detained agent network of the Russian Federation

As noted, the network of Russian special services operated on the territory of Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. The group included both current and former law enforcement officers who spied on Ukrainian military and strategic infrastructure facilities.

The SBU noted that two members of the network were detained in Mykolaiv. One of them turned out to be a local law enforcement officer who, since 2015, had worked for former policeman Andriy Shevchenko, a resident of the Russian intelligence agency.

Using his official position, he collected information on the movement of the Armed Forces and strategic objects, as well as transmitted data on personnel changes in law enforcement agencies.

The traitor also involved his father, who also used to be a policeman, in his activities. The result of such cooperation was the repeated shelling of one of the energy facilities in Prykarpattia. To correct the enemy's fire, the ex-militian "in the dark" used his acquaintance who lives in the territory of the western region of Ukraine.

Another task of this agent was to search for potential candidates for recruitment, in particular among former and active law enforcement officers and military personnel in the Mykolaiv region.

What is the punishment for detained Russian agents?

It is noted that the special services of the Russian Federation coordinated the work of the network through the head of Russian military intelligence and FSB employees in Crimea.

During the searches, equipment, documents and other evidence of their subversive activities were seized from the detainees. All members of the network have been charged with treason, which is punishable by life imprisonment.

An investigation is ongoing to prosecute other involved persons.