They adjusted the shelling of the Russian Federation from rented apartments in Kyiv. The SBU detained GRU agents

The SBU detained GRU agents who organized "observation points" in rented apartments in Kyiv in order to correct Russian attacks on Ukraine.

What is known about the detained agents of the GRU of the Russian Federation

As noted, as a result of a special operation in the capital region, a senior agent (resident) of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the GRU of the Russian Federation and one of his accomplices were detained.

The detainees turned out to be two residents of the Kyiv region, who started working for the Russian special service for money.

At the behest of the occupiers, the perpetrators adjusted the missile and drone attacks of the Russian Federation and prepared to set fire to power stations and service cars of the Armed Forces. To carry out the tasks, the attackers set up an observation post in a rented apartment in a Kyiv high-rise building with a view of potential targets — objects of critical infrastructure, the SBU notes. Share

As noted, in this apartment, the agents installed video cameras with a remote access program that allowed the game to monitor the streets of Kyiv online.

Thus, the enemy tried to record the effects of airstrikes on the city and identify the positions of air defense in order to adjust the following attacks.

With a similar task, the sabotage group went to Poltava and Chernihiv. There, they conducted reconnaissance near energy facilities, after which they planned to create their own intelligence agencies.

To do this, they recruited local residents who were looking for "easy money" by placing ads in specialized Telegram channels controlled by Russian special services. The new agents were also tasked with setting fire to official cars of TCC employees and power transformers in three regions of Ukraine.

What is the punishment for Russian agents?

The SBU timely identified the organizer of the agent network and his accomplice and detained them.

During the searches, video equipment, telephones and SIM cards with evidence of subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation were seized from the perpetrators.

Detainees were charged with suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 14, part 2 of Art. 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for sabotage under martial law). The organizer of the group was additionally charged with suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 1 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for actions that interfere with the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period).